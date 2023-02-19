IND vs AUS: Shreyas Iyer Grabs Stunning Catch at Slip to Dismiss Australia's Usman Khawaja, Watch Video

Shreyas Iyer grabbed a spectacular catch at slip on Day 2 of the second Test between India and Australia leaving fans and his teammates stunned.

More importantly, Iyer’s heroics helped remove Usman Khawaja early, after the Australia opener had top scored for his side earlier in the first innings.

Iyer, who has just joined the Indian squad after recovering from a back injury was cleared by the BCCI’s medical team and he walked straight into India’s playing XI for the second Test.

Right before stumps, the Mumbai-born batsman gave Rohit Sharma’s men something to cheer about as Australia finished Day 2 at 61/1.

The incident took place in the sixth over of Australia’s second innings. Ravindra Jadeja delivered a straight-looking delivery which Khawaja decided to paddle sweep but he didn’t get the best connection.

Instead, the Aussie opener gave away a leading edge to Iyer who standing at leg slip showed excellent athleticism to grab hold of the ball and complete a sublime catch.

As a result, Khawaja, who had scored 81 runs in the previous inning had to walk back after scoring just 6 runs.

Watch:

While India did get the early breakthrough, Travis Head - who opened in place of David Warner after the latter was ruled out of the Border Gavaskar Series due to injury - and Marnus Labuschagne carried the visitors to a total of 61 runs before the end of day’s play.

Pat Cummins’ side had dominated the entire Day 2 as Nathan Lyon picked up a five-wicket haul, rattling the Indian top-order. Rohit’s side were reduced to 139/9 while chasing Australia’s 263, however, Axar Patel’s counter-attacking knock of 74 runs kept India in the match.

Australia’s lead was cut to just a solitary run by the time the Indian batting lineup folded for 262.

