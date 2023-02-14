IND vs AUS: Shreyas Iyer to Join India's Squad Ahead of 2nd Test

Team India batsman Shreyas Iyer has been cleared by the BCCI medical team and the middle-order batter is set to join up with the Indian squad in Delhi ahead of the second Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

A media release from BCCI confirmed the development as Iyer completed his rehabilitation was deemed fit by the BCCI’s medical team.

“India batter Shreyas Iyer has successfully completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy following his back injury and has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team. Shreyas will join the squad in New Delhi ahead of the second Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," read the release from BCCI.

Iyer had picked up a back injury which is why he was training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The Mumbai-born batter will be hopeful of making it into India’s playing XI with Rohit Sharma’s side currently leading the four-match Test series against Australia by 1-0.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav made his debut for India in the whites during the first Test in Nagpur and Iyer’s return would mean more competition for Surya.

This isn’t the first change in India’s squad for the second Test as Jaydev Unadkat had earlier been released from the squad ahead of the Ranji Trophy final between Bengal and Saurashtra.

Unadkat will be expected to return for the remaining fixtures, with the third Test between India and Australia shifted to Indore.

Dharamsala has been due to host the third Test but due to renovation work at the venue, the pitch and the outfield weren’t ready for an international match to be played at the venue.

India’s squad for second Test: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav

