IND vs AUS: Suryakumar Yadav's 'Do Chakke Fast Bowler Ko Bhi Mare' Response To Journalist Citing His Strength Against Spin

Suryakumar Yadav gave a cheeky reply to a journalist who cited that he has been very aggressive against the spinners. Countering the claim, the 31-year-old batter gave a response which triggered a laugh riot among those present. The Mumbaikar said that he has hit a couple of sixes against fast bowler in the first T20I and therefore some credit must be given to him.

India vs Australia, 2022: News | Schedule | Results | Photos | Videos

“Sir, do chakke to fast bowler ke against bhi mare, thoda to credit banta hai, kya bolte ho?" (I have hit a couple of sixes against fast bowlers, will you give me credit for that?), he replied during the pre match press conference ahead of the second T20I in Nagpur.

He said he remains flexible and doesn’t have a particular plan against spinners.

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘Absolutely, He Is Ready, Nothing To Worry’-Suryakumar Yadav Clears the Air Over Jasprit Bumrah

“I am very flexible, aisa kuch nahi hai. There is no particular role. I plan myself for every situation, and any situation and any number. And I am able to bat anywhere. Aisa kuch nahi hai, but the preparations has been really good. Everybody is performing their role and I have a role too. Whatever position my batting comes, I will go there and bat."

Also Read: ‘Ben Stokes Way Ahead of Hardik Pandya Based On International Trophies’

Furthermore, he hailed Harshal Patel for his variations and backed the bowler alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar after duo leaked 108 runs in their four overs in the first T20I. When asked about Patel’s bowling while facing him on the nets, Yadav said: “He is very deceptive. I don’t bat in net sessions much, but as much as I have played him and also Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar) bhai is also difficult to decipher…"

Advertisement

“But Harshal’s slower balls and his different variations are really deceptive and he has just come from an injury, so this much benefit of doubt should be allowed."

India will be looking to make the most of the second T20I as losing this match means losing the series. With T20 World Cup so close, a series loss might not augur well with Rohit Sharma’s captaincy future.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here