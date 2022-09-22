IND vs AUS T20I : Head-to-Head Record and Venue Record at the VCA Stadium Nagpur

Team India will be out for vengeance after being humiliated by Australia in the first of the three-match T20I series in Mohali. On Friday, September 23, the two titans will square off at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur for the second T20I.

The Indian side are finding it difficult to contain runs in the death overs without their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar has suffered a torrid time since the Asia Cup. Harshal Patel, who returned to the squad after an injury, was also battered in the last match. A dismal bowling performance cost India the match even after putting up a massive 208 runs on the board.

Australia’s experiment with promoting all-rounder Cameron Green to the top of the order worked like a charm as he fired on all cylinders. Green helped the Kangaroos in easily chasing the huge total down. The Aaron Finch-led side looks confident heading into the next match and will be eyeing to secure an unassailable lead in the series on Friday evening.

IND vs AUS Head-to-Head:

The two teams have played 24 matches against each other in T20Is; out of which 13 have been won by India and Australia have emerged victorious on 10 occasions. One match ended without a result.

IND vs AUS previous game

The last time the two teams clashed, Australia secured a 4-wicket win against India in Mohali.

Last five results:

Australia won by 4 wickets

Australia won by 12 runs

India won by 6 wickets

India won by 11 runs

Australia won by 7 wickets

Here is the venue record of VCA Stadium in Nagpur (T20I):

Total games played: 12

Games won by teams batting first: 9

Games won by teams batting second: 3

Highest total: 215/5 (20 overs) by SL vs IND

Lowest total: 78/2 (20 overs) by SCO vs HK

