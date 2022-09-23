IND vs AUS: 'Unka Wo Alag Hi Banter Hai'-Suryakumar Yadav Reveals What Transpired Between DK And Rohit

Although, India lost the series opener to Australia, it was an intense match which saw Australia chase down the target of 209 with almost an over to spare. Meanwhile, in between all this, skipper Rohit Sharma playfully grabbed Dinesh Karthik’s neck which made all the news. It was Indian skipper at his iffy best, and when Suryakumar Yadav was asked about it, he made it clear that there was no bad blood involved.

The incident happened after Karthik hadn’t shown much interest in reviewing a not out caught-behind decision given in favour of Australian Glenn Maxwell. As it turned out, India did review it and the Ultra-edge showed a spike when the ball passed the bat resulting in the dismissal of dangerman Maxwell with the contest evenly poised at Mohali’s Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.

Soon after the decision was overturned, the cameras captured an ‘aggressive’ Rohit reaching for wicketkeeper Karthik’s neck.

The clip soon went viral with fans giving their own hilarious takes on the gesture.

“Rahi baat wo DRS ki toh kabhi kabhi peeche tak awaz jati nahi hai aur left and right mein acche se awaz ati hai edge ki aur unka wo alag hi banter hai, itne saalo se jante hai ek dusre ko aur ek saath itna khela hua hai toh itna toh hasi mazak thoda banta hai. (Talking about that DRS, you don’t hear the edges clearly from behind the stumps at times but you do from the right or left side of the field. And that was their banter. They know each other for a long time and have played a lot of cricket together so that kind of fun moments are allowed between them)," Suryakumar said in the pre match presser.

Karthik was not quite convinced as he didn’t hear anything, but eventually, DRS showed that Umesh Yadav had induced a fine nick off Maxwell’s bat.

