IND vs AUS: Kohli Looks to Surpass Dravid's Massive Tally in Upcoming Series Against Australia

Former India skipper Virat Kohli eyes a massive feat in the upcoming T20I series against Australia. Kohli returned to form with his sensational show with the bat in the Asia Cup 2022. The 33-year-old scored 276 runs in the five matches and ended up as the highest run-getter for India in Asia Cup 2022.

He also ended his century drought with a maiden T20I ton against Afghanistan to silence his critics.

The 33-year-old took a short sabbatical from cricket ahead of Asia Cup to work on his mental health and came out strong after that with a positive approach.

The batting maverick has a chance to become the second-highest run-getter for India in international cricket history. He is 207 runs away to surpass legendary batter and current India head coach Rahul Dravid’s tally. It will be a big task for him to get it done in the three-match T20I series against Australia but the kind of form he is currently anything is possible for a player like Kohli.

Kohli has scored 8074 runs in 102 Tests, 12344 runs in 262 ODIs and 3584 runs in 104 T20Is for India. Overall, he has played 468 matches and scored 24,002 runs across 522 innings at an average of 53.81.

While Dravid has amassed 24,208 runs across 605 innings at an average of 45.41. He has scored 48 centuries and 146 half-centuries during his illustrious career.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar holds the top spot in the list of most runs scored in international cricket history is Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored 34,357 runs in 664 matches at an average of 48.52. He is also the only batter to score 100 international centuries.

Kohli is at currently at the seventh spot in the tally of most runs in international cricket history.

On Sunday, skipper Rohit Sharma said that Kohli might open the innings for India in some of the games as he is currently the third opener for the team in the T20I set-up.

“Rahul (Dravid) bhai and I have had a chat that we will have to make Virat open in some of the games because he is our third opener. In the last match we saw what he did (as opener) and we are obviously happy about that," Rohit said recalling Kohli’s sparkling unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan." Rohit said during a media interaction in Mohali ahead of the T20I series against Australia that starts from Tuesday.

“KL Rahul will open for us at the T20 World Cup. We are not going to experiment with that position a lot," Rohit said.

