IND vs AUS: 'Virat Should Respect Zampa's Good Deliveries And Punish The Loose Ones' - Kohli's Childhood Coach

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma advised the batting maverick to tackle his Australian nemesis Adam Zampa with a balanced approach in the upcoming three-match T20I series. Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest batters of modern-day cricket but he also faced his fair share of struggles against some bowlers. Aussie leg-spinner Zampa has dismissed the former India skipper seven times in white-ball cricket.

Kohli’s childhood coach feels Zampa is a good spinner but the batting maverick lost his wicket to him due to his overconfidence.

“Taking nothing away from Zampa, I feel Virat Kohli has always been dismissed to him because of his overconfidence. Whenever Zampa has come to bowl, sometimes Kohli has tried to plunder him for runs and has ended up losing his wicket," Rajkumar told India News Sports.

Kohli and Zampa also shared the same dressing room in IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore for a short period of time during 2022 season. Rajkumar suggested that Kohli should respect Zampa on good deliveries and not attack him from the word go.

“So I feel he should respect his good deliveries and punish the loose ones. He needs to find a balanced approach in tackling Zampa," he added.

The former India skipper returned to form during Asia Cup 2022 where ended up as the second highest-run getter for India. He also ended his century drought and chose the shortest format to do so with a maiden T20I ton.

Meanwhile, Kohli’s strike was also under the scanner during the multi-nation tournament as he failed to accelerate on a couple of occasions.

Rajkumar defended Kohli and said when the openers fail to score big then the team need to switch to the other plan and bat deep which Kohli usually do.

“Virat’s strike rate will depend a lot on what kind of start the Indian openers give and what form Rohit Sharma is in. You always need to have a plan B because if you lose early wickets, you cannot continue to go hard. You need to assess the conditions and then bat deep which is exactly what Virat does, making him one of the biggest match-winners in this format," he added.

