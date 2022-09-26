IND vs AUS: 'When He Started Hitting Like That, I Kinda...'-Virat Kohli Hails Suryakumar Yadav's 'Clarity'

Virat Kohli played a blinder of a knock and went onto slam 63 off 48 balls as India went onto beat Australia by 6 wickets with a ball to spare. Kohli (63 off 48 balls) and Suryakumar (69 off 36 balls) shared a 104-run partnership to lay the platform for the Indian victory. India won the three-match series 2-1.

Cameron Green (52) scored upfront while Tim David (54) provided the final flourish as Australia posted 186 for six after being invited to bat. Chasing 187, India didn’t have the best of starts as openers KL Rahul (1) and Rohit Sharma (17) were out inside the first four overs.

But Kohli and Suryakumar batted with authority, hitting boundaries and sixes at regular intervals to keep the required run rate in check as Australian bowlers struggled to find answers.

While Suryakumar orchestrated the carnage, Kohli played the second fiddle.

At the halfway mark India needed 96 with eight wickets in hand.

Suryakumar soon brought his fifty as the duo plundered 15 off Adam Zampa’s 13th over.

At the end of the day, Kohli made sure that India managed to win the match and the series 2-1 in Hyderabad. He would also went onto explain why he is batting at number three.

“That’s why I’m batting at 3, I have to utilise my experience and give the team what the team wants. I got off to a good start then I had to take down Zampa because he’s an important bowler through the middle," he told the host broadcaster after the match.

He then lauded Suryakumar Yadav who would went onto smash 69 off 36 balls.

“When Surya started hitting it like that, I kinda looked at the dug-out as well. Rohit and Rahul bhai both told me, ‘you can just keep batting on’ because Surya was striking it that well. It was just about building a partnership. I just used my experience a little bit."

“Absolute clarity in what he wants to do. He has the game to bat under any sort of situation and any condition. He has shown that already. He got a hundred in England, he batted beautifully in the Asia Cup. Here, he’s striking the ball as well as I have seen him strike. For the past 6 months, he’s been outstanding."

