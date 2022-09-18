IND vs AUS: 'You Don’t Have to Look at Their Form'-Rohit Sharma Explains Criteria For Picking 'Guys Like Umesh and Shami'

Umesh Yadav must be smiling at his luck. After a superb IPL, he was not among the ones who were called upon to take on the national duty. It was Dinesh Karthik and even Umran Malik, but not Yadav who quickly realized that he might have played his last white-ball game for India. So, he made a clever decision and landed in England where he signed up for county cricket and produced, well, great results. In 7 First Class games, he went on to pick 16 wickets and stamped his authority during his stint at Middlesex. Perhaps, it was this performance that brought him into the reckoning when Mohammed Shami contracted Covid-19.

Furthermore, he also got the stamp of approval from India skipper Rohit Sharma when asked to give a ‘proper reason’ for picking the 34-year-old. He added that current options were either unavailable or were playing county cricket.

“There were few options, few of them were injured. Prasidh (Krishna) is injured. Siraj is playing county. We don’t want him to fly him all the way just to play him one or two games. That would be unfair. Obviously, Shami has an unfortunate incident with him (Covid.) Avesh was quite sick during the Asia Cup and needs some time to recover himself so, from a fitness point of view he needed some time to regain his fitness. So, all those things were considered."

“See, guys like Umesh, and Shami. Guys who are playing for a long time don’t need to be playing in a particular format to be considered. They have proven themselves in whichever format they have played," he said at the pre-match Press Conference.

Rohit said guys like Umesh and Mohammed Shami are quality players and you never look at their form.

“And we understand their quality, it’s the new guys for whom you can debate whether they have played this format or not. But guys like Umesh and Shami, you would just have to look what are they doing in a particular time and format and if they are fit, they will be called back, you don’t have to look at their form."

“And Umesh we saw how he bowled in the IPL. He bowled pretty well. That was pretty simple actually, that was not much of a discussion for us," he signed off.

