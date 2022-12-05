IND vs BAN, 1st ODI: India Fined 80% of Match Fee for Slow Over-rate in One-wicket Loss to Bangladesh

Team India began its Bangladesh tour on a disappointing note as they lost the ODI series opener by 1 wicket in Dhaka on Monday. Adding to their woes, the International Cricket Council (ICC) imposed a hefty fine on Rohit Sharma & Co for maintaining a slow over-rate while defending a lowly 187-run target.

The ICC on Monday stated that India have been fined 80 percent of their match fee for falling four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Match referee Ranjan Madugalle imposed the sanction after finding out that India breached ‘Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel’. The players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

India captain Rohit Sharma pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Michael Gough and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel levelled the charge.

Despite having a line-up where batting resources were available till number nine, India had a disappointing time with the bat on a slow pitch, skittled out for a paltry 186 in 41.2 overs. K.L Rahul, who batted at number five, made a fine 73 off 70 balls as the rest of the batters fell around him.

India took a wicket on the very first ball in their defence of 186 and triggered a Bangladesh collapse from 128/4 to 136/9 in a span of 26 balls. But Mehidy Hasan Miraz made an unbeaten 38 and stitched an unbroken last-wicket stand of 51 off 41 balls with Mustafizur Rahman being ten not out to give Bangladesh a heroic victory.

Bangladesh now have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the second match to be played at the same venue on Wednesday.

