IND vs BAN, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Takes Stunner to Send Back Shakib Al Hasan - Watch

Virat Kohli took a sublime catch to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan durig India’s first ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Sunday.

The incident happned on the third ball of the 24th over of the Bangladesh innings as Washington Sundar flighted the ball to decieve Shakib in the air. The Bangladesh all-rounder was drawn to the ball as it quickly dipped and as a result his shot went up in the air towards cover. Kohli, sensing a wicket, flung himself to his right and pulled off a blinder to send Shakib packing for 29 runs from 38 balls.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Advertisement

Watch the catch -

Earlier, Shakib had wrecked havoc for the Indian batters, as he picked up a fifer to bowl out India for a paltry 186.

On a slow pitch, Shakib varied his pace, lengths and used the crease well to spin a web around the Indian batters and left them bamboozled with his 5/36 in ten overs.

Ebadot Hossain, ably supported Shakib, as he was superb with his short balls to pick 4/47 in 8.2 overs.

For India, KL Rahul made a fine 73 off 70 balls, as he hit five fours and four sixes, but did not get any support from rest of the batters, who were caught in playing either inside or outside the line as the visitors fell to their second lowest ODI total against Bangladesh.

Advertisement

India’s innings lasted 41.2 overs.

Shakib picked up the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shardul Thalur and Deepak Chahar.

Advertisement

Rohit wanted to take the attack to the Bangla Tigers but his stay was cut short by Shakib, who got his slider that went on with the arm to castle him through the gate.

Two balls later, Shakib flighted one outside the off-stump to deceive Virat Kohli, who went for an uppish drive away from his body. But he was caught by captain Litton Das flying to his right to complete a sensational grab.

Washington Sundar was dropped on 12, survived a near mix-up and caught-behind dismissal on review. But he couldn’t make it big as he reverse-swept straight to third man off Shakib.

Shakib piled more misery as his sliders took out Shardul Thakur’s off-stump and trapped Deepak Chahar plumb lbw in a span of four balls to complete his fifer.

Advertisement

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here