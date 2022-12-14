IND vs BAN, 1st Test: '350 in First Innings Will be a Good Score on This Track' - Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara suggested that if India managed to put up 350 on the board in the first innings it could turn out as decisive in the opening Test match against Bangladesh. The senior batter scored valuable 90 runs on Day 1 as India posted 278/6 at stumps with Shreyas Iyer in the middle. The 149-run stand between Pujara and Iyer pulled the visitors back into the game after they lose early wickets on opening day.

For Pujara, the track at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium is a result-oriented one with spinners set to play a big part in the final outcome.

“Looks like there will be a result and we needed runs on board. My partnership with Shreyas was important and also with Rishabh as there was a time when we had lost three wickets," Pujara said in the press conference.

Pujara admitted that India lost a couple of extra wickets but they still have a bright chance in the game and the primary target will be to score 350 in the first innings.

“If we would have ended the day at 4 or even 5 wickets, things would have been better. I still feel if we get 350 in the first innings, it will be a good score on this track as there is turn (on offer) and we have three spinners.

“Even when fast bowlers are bowling, the odd one is staying low. It will keep getting worse as time progresses," Pujara said providing his take on the track.

The biggest challenge as the pitch wears on will be the variable bounce.

“There was variable bounce and odd ball was keeping low even with the second new ball. It is easy once the ball gets older as bowlers also get tired. They can’t keep bowling same areas for longer time.

“We all know in case of Kookaburra, the first 30 overs are important. Once you get through that phase, it is still slightly easier. But still you need to concentrate hard," he added.

The worry for batters will be the odd ball that is turning sharply.

“It is not like all deliveries are turning. One ball per over is turning and that is even more dangerous. That odd ball that will turn back or away will get you leg before or bowled. You can’t relax on this track," Pujara concluded.

