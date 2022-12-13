IND vs BAN 1st Test: Chattogram Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for the 1st Test Between India and Bangladesh

The first Test match between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to begin on December 14. Team India succumbed to a humiliating series defeat in the ODIs against Bangladesh and will be aiming to bounce back in the longest format of the game.

KL Rahul will lead India in the absence of Rohit Sharma who is ruled out due to a thumb injury. India will certainly miss Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. But the team has enough firepower as the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin are premier Test bowlers.

Virat Kohli scored a scintillating hundred in the third ODI and is looking very dangerous. Bangladesh are playing in their home conditions and they will be the underdogs against this strong Indian side. Bangladesh’s chances will very much depend on their prolific all-rounders, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan.

Ahead of the Test match between India and Bangladesh, here is all you need to know:

IND vs BAN Weather Report

According to weather reports, there is a 2% chance of rain interrupting the match on Day 1. The conditions will be ideal for cricket and there should be no precipitation throughout Day 1. In fact, the weather will be clear for the entire week in Chattogram.

IND vs BAN Pitch Report

The pitch at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium is known to be a paradise for batters. The likes of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul would enjoy batting on this surface. Spinners will likely get some assistance from the surface as the match progresses. India’s spin-duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav will come into the game after the first couple of days.

IND vs BAN Possible Playing XI:

India Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam

