'Doesn't Need to be the Highlight of my Career': Taijul Islam's Reacts to Virat Kohli's Dismissal on Day 1

Dismissing Virat Kohli has always been a huge thing for bowlers around the world. Often, it’s seen as a parameter to measure a bowler’s calibre. But for Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam, removing the former India captain isn’t a big deal. The left-arm spinner was the second most-successful bowler for Bangladesh in the first innings of the ongoing Test in Chattogram. He trapped Kohli in front and then found three more victims to complete a four-wicket haul.

Speaking at a pots-match presser, Taijul said Virat’s wicket is always big but that won’t define his career. Rather, the Bangladesh spinner finds Cheteshwar Pujara’s dismissal more valuable to him.

“I have picked up the wicket of Virat earlier in my career so doesn’t need to be the highlight of my career. I think the line and length was good and perhaps he missed on quite a few occasions but I felt that the ball (which removed Pujara) turned quite sharply. He felt it will be straight but as it turned it hit the stump," Taijul said at the press conference after Stumps on Day 1.

India were in all sorts of trouble on the opening day after losing the likes of KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli in the first session. But a 149-run stand between Pujara and Shreyas Iyer helped the visitors get back on track. Meanwhile, a few missed chances - Nurul Hasan dropping both Pujara and Iyer on 12 and 30, respectively – put the hosts in a spot to bother.

Taijul admitted that Bangladesh could have bundled India much before if they hadn’t missed those chances.

“I totally agree and you can say that (we could have bowled them out if we had taken those chances). If they had lost five to six wickets with 10 to 15 overs in our hand then it was possible to bowl them out," said Taijul at the end of the day’s play. “Considering everything I don’t think we are in a very bad position and in fact in a good position as this is only the first day of the Test match. If we had not made the mistakes we would have been in a better position," added Taijul.

