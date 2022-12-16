IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Shubman Gill Survives LBW as Technical Glitch in Chattogram Denies Bangaldesh a Review

Bangladesh were in all sorts of trouble on the third day of the ongoing opening Test in Chattogram after getting bowled out for 150, handing a 239-lead to India. Instead of enforcing a follow-on, the visitors chose to bat in the second innings and this time, Shubman Gill was the wrecker-in-chief. After stitching a 70-run stand with stand-in captain KL Rahul, the youngster from Punjab started inching towards his maiden Test hundred.

Bangladesh bowlers were toiling hard to get rid of Gill and in the 32nd over, they thought there was a chance but a technical glitch shattered their hopes. A delivery from Yasir Ali turned sharply to trouble the Indian opener, hitting him on the pads. A loud appeal didn’t convince the umpire and hence, the hosts asked for a review.

Unluckily, Bangladesh couldn’t opt for the DRS as the ball-tracking camera was down at that moment. Gill, who was batting on 70, could’ve survived anyway as the impact looked outside the off stump.

Gill and Pujara joined forces for the second-wicket partnership for India to be 140/1 at Tea. With the ball starting to turn sharply on various occasions, the visitors’ could up the ante in the final session against a tired Bangladesh bowling attack.

Gill overcame a watchful start to lead the way for India with an unbeaten 80 while Cheteshwar Pujara was brisk in his unbeaten 33 to take the team’s lead to 394 at the end of the second session’s play on Day 3.

