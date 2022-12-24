IND vs BAN 2022: 'Need Just One Batter to Get Set, Axar Patel is Showing Right Intent'

The second Test between India and Bangladesh is set for a thrilling finish after a dramatic third day’s play in Dhaka on Saturday. The third session was quite eventful in which as many as seven wickets fell and 81 runs were scored.

India bowled out Bangladesh for 231 in their second innings after a late resistance, led by Litton Das who scored 73 to set a target of 145.

And then Mehidy Hasan Miraz ripped through India’s top order accounting for Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli after Shakib Al Hasan drew the first blood with the scalp of his counterpart KL Rahul.

At the close of play, India were 45/4 with Axar Patel and nightwatchman Jaydev Unadkat the two unbeaten batters.

While the Test hangs in the balance, India pacer Mohammed Siraj isn’t worried and thinks one set batter can do the job.

“I feel, we shouldn’t think too much now because we have lost just four wickets. We need around 80 (100) or so. We need just one batter to get set, Axar is showing right intent," Siraj said during a media interaction on Saturday.

“Yes, we lost two wickets extra but Axar is set, he is showing good intent. We also have Rishabh (Pant) and Shreyas (Iyer) after that, so we shouldn’t think too much," he added.

Curiously, India sent in Axar Patel to bat at no 4 ahead of Virat Kohli with plenty of overs remaining in the day’s play.

When asked about the decision, Siraj said, “Sending Axar is management’s call. I feel if there is a lefty and righty batter, then it will be difficult for the bowlers to adjust. So, I think because of that this call was taken."

Siraj said since the pitch was offering bounce to the pacers, his aim was to hit the deck hard. “In this wicket, there is extra bounce for fast bowers, so I was trying to hit the area as hard as possible as we were getting extra bounce, so our plan was to hit that area hard and as you can see we got wickets," he said.

During Bangladesh’s second innings, India were were guilty of wasting both their reviews in the space of five deliveries.

The first review was taken in Ravichandran Ashwin’s over when a not out lbw call against Najmul Hossain was referred before Siraj convinced his captain KL Rahul to go upstairs again after Zakir Hussain was adjudged not out following an appeal for lbw. Both the times, the on-field decisions were upheld.

“Whenever the ball hits the pad as a bowler you feel it is out. But it is important for the bowler and keeper to have a conversation before going for review. Since the batter was in front of me, I had convinced for the review but it didn’t happen as I thought," Siraj said.

Siraj admitted India ended up leaking a few more runs than they would have wanted to but credited Nurul Hasan for his aggressive batting which shifted the momentum. “The wicketkeeper (Nurul) came and started attacking and it changed the momentum and we conceded extra 30 runs but it is not something that we should be too worried," he said.

