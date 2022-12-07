'It isn't Too Great...': Rohit Sharma Gives Major Update on His Thumb Injury After India's 5-run Loss

Team India lost the second ODI by 5 runs and also the 3-match ODI series but the game in Dhaka will always be remembered for Rohit Sharma’s bravery. India were 207 for 7 in the chase of 272 when he walked out to rescue his team with a wounded left thumb. He suffered the injury while catching the ball at slips in the first innings and had to be taken to the hospital. He didn’t take the field anymore but returned only to bat at No. 9 for his team which was struggling at that moment.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Match Highlights

Advertisement

Rohit was visibly uncomfortable and took a few balls to settle down. Once he found his rhythm, he started smashing sixes amid pain in his left thumb. He was required to hit 2 sixes off the last couple of deliveries to take India through, but he could strike only one. The loss has raised a lot of questions on the team but at the moment, the focus is on Rohit’s thumb as there are three more games – 1 ODI and 2 Tests – that are yet to be played in the tour.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit revealed the nature of his injury but there’s no clarity about his availability for the third and the final ODI, scheduled to be played on Saturday in Chattogram.

“It (thumb injury) isn’t too great. Some dislocation and some stitches. Fortunately, not a fracture and so, I was able to bat," said Rohit.

Besides Rohit, the likes of Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar have fitness issues. The skipper said their conditions need to be assessed and going forward, the workload of an individual has to be monitored so that there shouldn’t be any injury scares.

“There are a few injury concerns, we need to get to the bottom of this. Need to try and monitor them because it’s important to understand this. When they come to play for India, they need to be at more than 100 percent. We need to monitor their workload because we can’t have guys coming in to play for the country half-fit," Rohit added.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma Scripts History, Becomes First Indian to Hit 500 Sixes in International Cricket

The Indian skipper further spoke about the 148-run partnership between Mehedi Hasan Miraj and Mahmudullah for the 7th wicket which is now the highest by any team at that position against India. The hosts were 69/6 at one stage but the colossal stand led them to 271 by the end of 50 overs.

Advertisement

Rohit said the bowlers lost the plot despite a great start and that’s something that needs to be worked upon.

“From being 69/6, allowing them to get to 270-odd wasn’t a great effort from our bowlers. We started well but the middle overs and the back end is what’s hurting us a lot. Happened in the last game as well. It’s something we need to work on," Rohit said.

Advertisement

“Not taking anything away from Mehidy and Mahmudullah, was a great partnership but we also need to find ways of breaking such partnerships. In One-Day cricket, it’s about partnerships and when you get those, you have to ensure that they are converted to match-winning partnerships.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Advertisement

“That’s what they did. If you get those 70-run stands, you need to convert them into 110-120 run partnerships for the team to win games, as it isn’t easy for the new batter. Need to be braver in the middle," he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here