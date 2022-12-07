Home » Cricket Home » News » IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Team India in Massive Trouble After Mutliple Injury Scares

IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Team India in Massive Trouble After Mutliple Injury Scares

Kuldeep Sen was already unavailable for selection after complaining of a stiff back. But the injuries of skipper Rohit Sharma and pacer Deepak Chahar have added to India’s woes

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: December 07, 2022, 17:54 IST

Dhaka

Team India suffered multiple injury blows on Wednesday after taking the field against Bangladesh in the second ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Young fast bowler Kuldeep Sen was already unavailable for the selection after complaining of a stiff back after his debut on Sunday and was replaced by Umran Malik in the playing XI. But the injuries of skipper Rohit Sharma and pacer Deepak Chahar have added to India’s woes.

The Indian captain suffered the injury in the second over while taking a catch of Anamul Haque off pacer Mohammed Siraj at the second slip. Rohit could not hold on to it as the ball dipped on him, despite trying to get both hands to it. But it hit his left thumb, leaving it to bleed and forcing Rohit to leave the field immediately for treatment.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live Score And Updates

“India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans," said the BCCI in a tweet. Any further update on the Indian skipper’s condition and his availability for the upcoming games is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar sustained a problem with his hamstring and had to leave the field. He could bowl only 3 overs before walking out and missing out on a significant part of the first innings. He was replaced by Rahul Tripathi.

The speedster from Agra hasn’t been a regular figure on the field this year as multiple injuries restricted kept him out of action. He couldn’t feature in the entire IPL 2022 but returned for the West Indies tour. Unfortunately, he tore a quadricep muscle and headed back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation.

Following recovery, he was back in Zimbabwe but was again ruled out of the final 2 ODIs against South Africa at home in October. On Wednesday, he suffered a stiff hamstring and walked off. The BCCI is yet to say anything about the nature of his injury.

first published: December 07, 2022, 17:39 IST
last updated: December 07, 2022, 17:54 IST
