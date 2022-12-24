KL Rahul, who was already under fire for his poor batting, was again under the barrage from fans who now slammed him for wasting India’s DRS reviews on day 3 of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh. By this time, India had exhausted the two reviews that have been allotted to every team per innings by ICC. It all happened in the 36th over of Bangladesh’s second innings at Dhaka when Jaydev Unadkat beat opener Zakir Hasan and made a huge appeal.

Although the umpire didn’t agree, KL Rahul, inspired by his bowler, went for the review where his worst fears were proved true.

The ball had kissed Zakir’s bat and there was a clear inside edge which meant the umpire was right and the DRS call was exhausted. This also meant that India ran out of the DRS calls and will now have to abide by the umpire in the entire span of Bangladesh innings. This led to furious reactions from all sections of Indian fans on Twitter who wasted no time in slamming KL Rahul. Here are some of the top Twitter reactions.

Earlier also India had wasted a DRS review which happened in the 8th over of the Bangladesh innings. Back then, Virat Kohli played a huge role in stopping the faulty review but Rahul went for it relying on Rishabh Pant’s advise. Earlier on day 3, Indian bowlers made a confident start on the third morning, getting four wickets as Bangladesh huffed and puffed their way to 71 for 4 at lunch.

The impressive Zakir Hasan (37 batting) fought well but Ravichandran Ashwin (1/26), Mohammed Siraj (1/21) and Jaydev Unadkat (1/11) were all in business while Axar Patel (1/2) was as dangerous as ever during the morning session.

First, Najmul Hossain Shanto (5) was trapped plumb in front by Ashwin to a ball that skidded and beat his defence. It was the dangerous Mominul Haque (5) who then misjudged the length of a Siraj delivery, which was pitched on back of length and climbed up to take a faint nick into Rishabh Pant’s gloves.

Shakib Al Hasan (13) tried to drive a Jaydev Unadkat delivery. However, the ball was not on a fuller length and climbed a bit on the Bangladesh captain. The result was a simple catch to Shubman Gill at cover.

