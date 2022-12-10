IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan Becomes 4th Indian Batter to Score an ODI Double Hundred

Young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan registered his maiden international hundred on Saturday while batting against Bangladesh in the third ODI in Chattogram. He was inducted into the side as Rohit Sharma’s replacement and not just changed the face of India’s top order but also toppled a number of batting records, becoming the fourth Indian batter to score an ODI double-hundred.

The 24-year-old reached the feat off just 126 deliveries, becoming the fastest cricketer across to world to notch a double hundred. Overall he became the 7th batter in the international circuit to reach the milestone.

List of International batters to score an ODI double hundreds

Player Score / Scores Opposition Venue Year Ishan Kishan 210 Bangladesh Chattogram 2022 Rohit Sharma 264, 209, 208* Sri Lanka, Australia, Sri Lanka Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mohali 2014, 2013, 2017 Martin Guptil 237* West Indies Wellington 2015 Virender Sehwag 219 West Indies Indore 2011 Chris Gayle 215 Zimbabwe Canberra 2015 Fakhar Zaman 210* Zimbabwe Bulawayo 2018 Sachin Tendulkar 200* South Africa Gwalior 2010

Kishan’s fireworks certainly overshadowed the presence of Virat Kohli who arrived early at the crease. The youngster’s ferocious stroke play compelled the former India captain to play second fiddle and enjoy one of the most impressive batting shows in the 50-over format.

Ishan notched up his maiden ODI hundred in the 24th over with a boundary. He reached the feat off just 85 deliveries and roared loudly to celebrate the moment. He then shifted gears and smashed the Bangladesh bowlers left, right and center.

In the next 18 deliveries, he added another fifty runs to his individual score and shattered Virender Sehwag’s 11-year-old record. He surpassed the former flamboyant opener to become the fastest Indian batter to 150 in ODI cricket.

On the 126th delivery of his magnificent knock, he added a new chapter to the history of the game with a double century. He took a single off the last delivery of the 35th over and reached the remarkable milestone.

Earlier, the hosts, who have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, won the toss and opted to bowl first. With captain Rohit Sharma flying home to see a specialist for his injured left thumb and Deepak Chahar, as well as Kuldeep Sen, ruled out due to a hamstring strain and stress injury in the back, India have included an extra left-handed batter in Kishan as well as another spinner in Yadav. Bangladesh skipper Litton Das said they have also made two changes to their playing eleven: Taskin Ahmed and Yasir Ali come in for Nasum Ahmed and Najmul Hossain Shanto.

