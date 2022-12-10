Home » Cricket Home » News » IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan Becomes 4th Indian Batter to Score an ODI Double Hundred

IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan Becomes 4th Indian Batter to Score an ODI Double Hundred

Ishan Kishan on Saturday toppled a number of batting records, becoming the fourth Indian batter to score an ODI double-hundred. He reached the feat off just 126 deliveries, becoming the fastest cricketer across to world to do so

Advertisement

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: December 10, 2022, 14:24 IST

Chattogram

Young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan registered his maiden international hundred on Saturday while batting against Bangladesh in the third ODI in Chattogram. He was inducted into the side as Rohit Sharma’s replacement and not just changed the face of India’s top order but also toppled a number of batting records, becoming the fourth Indian batter to score an ODI double-hundred.

The 24-year-old reached the feat off just 126 deliveries, becoming the fastest cricketer across to world to notch a double hundred. Overall he became the 7th batter in the international circuit to reach the milestone.

IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score

Advertisement

List of International batters to score an ODI double hundreds

RELATED NEWS

PlayerScore / ScoresOppositionVenueYear
Ishan Kishan 210BangladeshChattogram2022
Rohit Sharma264, 209, 208*Sri Lanka, Australia, Sri LankaKolkata, Bengaluru, Mohali2014, 2013, 2017
Martin Guptil237*West IndiesWellington2015
Virender Sehwag219West IndiesIndore2011
Chris Gayle215ZimbabweCanberra2015
Fakhar Zaman210*ZimbabweBulawayo2018
Sachin Tendulkar200*South AfricaGwalior2010

Kishan’s fireworks certainly overshadowed the presence of Virat Kohli who arrived early at the crease. The youngster’s ferocious stroke play compelled the former India captain to play second fiddle and enjoy one of the most impressive batting shows in the 50-over format.

Ishan notched up his maiden ODI hundred in the 24th over with a boundary. He reached the feat off just 85 deliveries and roared loudly to celebrate the moment. He then shifted gears and smashed the Bangladesh bowlers left, right and center.

In the next 18 deliveries, he added another fifty runs to his individual score and shattered Virender Sehwag’s 11-year-old record. He surpassed the former flamboyant opener to become the fastest Indian batter to 150 in ODI cricket.

On the 126th delivery of his magnificent knock, he added a new chapter to the history of the game with a double century. He took a single off the last delivery of the 35th over and reached the remarkable milestone.

Advertisement

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Earlier, the hosts, who have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, won the toss and opted to bowl first. With captain Rohit Sharma flying home to see a specialist for his injured left thumb and Deepak Chahar, as well as Kuldeep Sen, ruled out due to a hamstring strain and stress injury in the back, India have included an extra left-handed batter in Kishan as well as another spinner in Yadav. Bangladesh skipper Litton Das said they have also made two changes to their playing eleven: Taskin Ahmed and Yasir Ali come in for Nasum Ahmed and Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

Follow us on

About the Author

Cricketnext StaffA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, li...Read More

first published: December 10, 2022, 14:14 IST
last updated: December 10, 2022, 14:24 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Is Hot And Sexy; These Photos From Instagram Are Proof

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Sets Internet on Fire With Her Sexy Pics; Check Out Diva's Stunning Photos