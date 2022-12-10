IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan Slams Double Century, Virat Kohli Hits Ton as India Post Mammoth 409/8

Flamboyant opener Ishan Kishan smashed an incredible double century to help India post a mammoth 409/8 in 50 overs against Bangladesh in third ODI at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Kishan got able support from batting maverick Virat Kohli who also smashed his 72nd ODI century to silence his critics. The 24-year-old got a chance in the XI after Rohit Sharma was ruled out after sustaining a thumb injury and he made it count in possibly the best way possible.

Kishan became the fourth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma to smash a double century in ODI cricket. The southpaw smashed 210 runs in 131 balls as his magnificent knock was laced with 24 fours and 10 sixes. He reached the 200-run mark off just 126 deliveries, becoming the fastest cricketer across to world to notch a double hundred.

It was a rare sight when anyone overshadowed batting maestro Kohli who scored 113 runs off 91 balls and played the perfect anchor in the massive 290-run stand between him and Kishan.

Bangladesh skipper Liton Das won the toss and elected to bowl in the third ODI as the visitors hope to earn a consolation win after losing the series.

Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan once again became the victim of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and was dismissed on just 3. It was another poor start for India with the bat in the series but Kishan and Kohli fought back in style to rebuild the innings without much difficulty.

The presence of Kohli by his side helped Kishan to play his natural game as he scored shots all around the park with a lot of freedom which eventually put the Bangladesh bowlers on the backfoot straightaway.

Meanwhile, Kohli hold his ground from the other end as he rotated strike at regular intervals to ease off the pressure from young Kishan who batted with the same attacking tempo throughout the innings.

The former India captain also changed his gears after scoring the fifty and reached the triple-digit mark off 85 deliveries. It took him 1213 days to end his ODI century drought. He also surpassed Ricky Ponting’s tally of 71 international centuries as he is only behind Sachin Tendulkar now who smashed 100 international tons during his illustrious career.

However, both Kishan and Kohli lost their wickets after reaching the feat. Kishan was dismissed by Taskin Ahmed on 210 as he tried to smash him down the ground but Liton Das managed to grab a good catch near the boundary line. While Kohli was dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan.

Middle-order batters Shreyas Iyer (3) and KL Rahul (8) failed to get going and became the victims of Ebadot Hossain.

While Washington Sundar (37) and Axar Patel (20) fought hard in the end to help India cross the 400-run mark.

