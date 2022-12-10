Home » Cricket Home » News » IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Smashes 44th ODI Century, Goes Past Ricky Ponting's Tally of Most International Tons

IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Smashes 44th ODI Century, Goes Past Ricky Ponting's Tally of Most International Tons

The 44th ODI ton was also the 72nd in international cricket for Virat Kohli which took him past former Australia captain Ricky Ponting

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: December 10, 2022, 15:16 IST

Chattogram

Once Ishan Kishan was done with his devastating fireworks, the focus shifted to Virat Kohli who brought up an ODI hundred after more than 3 years. Batting against Chattogram on Saturday, the former Indian captain smashed an 85-ball century, his 44th in ODI cricket. His last ton was against the West Indies, which came in 2019 in Port of Spain. He had scored an unbeaten 114 off just 99 deliveries, helping India win the game by 6 wickets.

IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score

The beginning of Kohli’s innings was a bit slower as he took some time to settle himself down in the middle. Since Kishan was going all guns blazing, he decided to play second fiddle and give the youngster more chances. Once the opener departed after scoring a colossal 210 off just 131 deliveries, Kohli got into the driver’s seat and continued from where Ishan had left.

Kohli notched the triple figures in the 39th over with a six above fine leg.  It wasn’t a good delivery from Edabot and Kohli just tucked it towards the leg side using the pace of the ball to get the maximum.



The former India pacer celebrated the moment with a big smile on his face and also got a hug from the stand-in skipper KL Rahul who was at the non-striker’s end. The 44th ODI ton was also his 72nd in international cricket which took him past former Australia captain Ricky Ponting.

ALSO READ | IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan Becomes 4th Indian Batter to Score an ODI Double Hundred

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar leads the chart of most international hundreds with a hundred tons. And now, Virat Kohli has grabbed the second spot, surpassing Ponting’s tally of 71 international centuries. Kohli has 27 hundreds in Tests and now, he has 44 in ODIs.

Players with international centuries

PlayerNo. of International Hundreds
Sachin Tendulkar (IND)100
Virat Kohli (IND)72*
Ricky Ponting (AUS)71
Kumara Sangakkara (SL)63
Jacques Kallis (SA)62
Hashim Amla (SA)55

A couple of overs later, the hosts finally found a way to get rid of the dangerous Kohli. Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan got the crucial wicket with a tossed-up delivery outside off. Kohli shimmied down the track and lofted it over wide long off but hit it with t   bottom part of the bat. The ball found the safe hands of Mehidy Hasan Miraj and Kohli had to walk back after scoring 113 off 91 balls, including 2 sixes and 11 boundaries.

