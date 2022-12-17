IND vs BAN: After Liton Das, Mohammed Siraj Sledges Nazmul Hossain As Bangladesh Chase Mammoth Score | WATCH

Mohammed Siraj’s ferocious pace has made quite an impact in the recent series against Bangladesh. But more than that, it was his body language that has been gaining all the limelight for now. Video of Siraj having a go at Liton Das had already gone viral when a new video started to circulate on social media on Saturday where he can be seen sledging Nazmul Hossain Shanto.

In this video, he can be seen saying a few words to the left-hander after he was beaten by his pace outside the off stump. This is the second such attempt by the lanky pacer who went after Das earlier in the first innings.

Also Read: After Iconic Sharjah Innings, Sachin Tendulkar ‘Turned Down’ An Advertisement As It Was ‘Disrespectful’

Advertisement

Back then, Das was beaten by his pace fired back with ‘I can’t hear you’ gesture after which the he got out off the very next ball. Furthermore, Virat Kohli had also stepped in and tried to mock the batter with Siraj also joining his RCB skipper.

Meanwhile, in this video, Siraj was back at his fiery best as he can be seen saying a few words to the opening batter even as Bangladesh chased a mammoth 513 run target in the second innings.

Here’s the complete video.

Openers Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto batted with a lot of purpose as their gritty half-centuries helped Bangladesh reach 119 for no loss at lunch against India on the fourth day of the first Test here on Saturday.

Advertisement

While the target of 513 is still a distant dream, the two left-handers have shown a lot more application on a track which still looks good for batting.

Incidentally, the century plus stand by Zakir (55 batting) and Shanto (64 batting) is the highest by any opening pair against India in Test matches.

Hasan and Shanto hit eight and seven boundaries respectively as the Indian bowling attack didn’t look menacing during the first hour.

Both pacers Mohammed Siraj (10-1-32-0) and Umesh Yadav (6-2-11-0) didn’t bowl too many wicket-taking balls.

Advertisement

Umesh, especially bowled short and wide as Zakir slashed him over deep third man while Shanto imperiously pulled the veteran pacer behind square.

Shanto also hit back-to-back boundaries off Siraj — a beautiful on-drive which was followed by a flick towards square leg boundary.

Also Read: Adam Gilchrist Readies For “Tough Summer" Without Shane Warne, Andrew Symonds In BBL Commentary Box

However, the best shot of the morning was played by Zakir when he lofted Ravichandran Ashwin (14-2-43-0) inside out over extra cover to disturb the off-spinner’s length.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here