IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for India vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI Match in Dhaka on December 4

India and Bangladesh will face-off in the first ODI of their three-match series on December 4. India is coming into this series after losing their ODI series against the Kiwis last week. But that team was led by Shikhar Dhawan and featured a lot of youngsters. Meanwhile, the team touring Bangladesh is expected to be same as the one that will play the ODI World Cup at home next year. Senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul have returned from their break and will look to stamp their authority.

Team India received a setback when veteran Mohammed Shami was ruled out of the ODI series due to a hand injury. However, skipper Rohit Sharma has plenty of options at his disposal and the absence of Shami shouldn’t be a cause of concern for the team. It remains to be seen if Washington Sundar will be roped in the playing XI as he was brilliant in the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand.

Ahead of the 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh be played?

The 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh will be played on December 4.

Where will the 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh be played?

The 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

What time will the 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh begin?

The 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh will begin at 11:30 am IST on December 4.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh?

The 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh?

The 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Tamim Iqbal

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

IND vs BAN Predicted Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

