IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: India vs Bangladesh Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XI for T20 World Cup Match

After succumbing to a lethal South Africa pace attack, team India will need to recover their form in the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. In their next Super 12 fixture, the Rohit Sharma-led side will be up against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval.

KL Rahul’s poor form in the T20 World Cup has been a point of concern for Indian team management. It is still not certain whether India will tinker with the team combination but there is no doubt about the fact that Rahul is under huge pressure following his dismal run at the T20 World Cup.

Dinesh Karthik, on the other hand, suffered a back injury during the encounter against South Africa and the wicketkeeper had to leave the field at the end of 15th over. There is still no official word on the status of Karthik’s fitness but in his absence, Rishabh Pant is expected to feature against Bangladesh.

With two wins from three games, India currently occupy the second spot in the Group 2.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh secured a thrilling three-run victory over Zimbabwe, in their last Super 12 fixture. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side have so far managed to win two of their three matches at the Super 12 stage.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh; here is everything you need to know:

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match.

The T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

The IND vs BAN T20 World Cup match will be played at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 2, at 1:30 pm IST.

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Arshdeep Singh, Mustafizur Rahman

India vs Bangladesh Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

