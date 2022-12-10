India are all set to take on Bangladesh in the third and final ODI match. With pride at stake, India will have to play out of their skins to avert a series whitewash that too under a new skipper KL Rahul as Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the match already due to a finger injury. Earlier in Mirpur, Sharma was hit on his finger after which he had to be rushed out of the ground.

Also Read: IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI Preview: Injury-Plagued India Stare at Clean Sweep by ‘Bangla Tigers’

Advertisement

He was reportedly given a few stitches and an injection before he came out to bat at nine to save the game for India. Nonetheless, the target was just too much for him and India fell short by five runs.

Coming back to KL Rahul, the makeshift skipper will have to up his captaincy game for sure. His handling of some of the bowlers came under questioning as Bangladesh recovered from 69/6 to score 271 run target on the board.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

“KL Rahul is under pressure for multiple reasons. He is a wicketkeeper. In batting, you have to score runs and captaincy on top of it," former cricketer Saba Karim said on India News.

Also Read: ‘Passion for Playing for the Country is Missing’

In Rohit’s absence, KL will not only have to deliver as a leader but as a pure batter as well. He did score 73 in the first match, he followed it up with 14 off 28 balls in the second match of the series.

Another batter who has been giving sleepless nights to the fans is Shikhar Dhawan. The ODI skipper failed to account for much in the first two games. Karim said he will have to score runs to keep his place.

Advertisement

The southpaw has only scored one half-century in his last 10 ODI innings (72 against New Zealand). He managed only 25 runs in three ODIs against South Africa in October. “You can’t expect Shikhar Dhawan to increase his strike rate from 80-90 to 140 overnight. His presence gives you a steady start. We are expecting a lot from him."

A struggling Indian team, severely depleted by a spate of on-field injuries and fitness-related problems, will be determined to avoid the ignominy of a clean sweep against Bangladesh in the final ODI of the three-match series here on Saturday.

Advertisement

Bangladesh, riding on two contrasting yet brilliant knocks from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, have already sealed the series after winning the first two matches but if Litton Das’ men can blank the ‘Men in Blue’ 3-0, it will be a historic first in the country’s cricket.

Not only will it be an icing on the cake for the hosts but also significantly dent the visiting team’s confidence ahead of the Test series, starting at this very venue in less than a week’s time (December 14).

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here