IND vs BAN: 'I Don’t Know What The Criteria is' - KL Rahul on Cheteshwar Pujara's Appointment as Vice-Captain

India stand-in captain KL Rahul claims that he doesn’t know the criteria for the appointment of vice-captain in the team after Cheteshwar Pujara was named his deputy for the opening Test against Bangladesh. Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the first Test after sustaining a thumb injury as the BCCI named Rahul as the captain which was an obvious choice. However, many were surprised by Pujara’s appointment as Rahul’s deputy over young Rishabh Pant.

Ahead of the first Test, reporters asked Rahul about the same in the press conference to which he suggested that it doesn’t change many things in the dressing room.

“I at least don’t know what the criteria is. Whoever is picked, you give yourself a pat on the back and continue. Even for me, when I become the vice-captain, you get happy that you have the responsibility of the team. It really doesn’t change too many things. Everybody in the team knows their roles and responsibilities and how much the team appreciates their contribution," Rahul said in the press conference.

Pujara has not been at his best in recent times with the bat for India but his stints in domestic cricket and county cricket have been phenomenal which helped him retain his place in the side. While Pant has played some crucial knocks for the Indian team in red-ball cricket which had made him an undisputed starter in the XI.

However, Rahul reserved praises for both Pujara and Pant and said that the duo knows their responsibilities in the team.

“Rishabh and Pujji (Pujara) have both been brilliant for us in Test cricket. They have done the job so many times. So we don’t really think so much. Whoever is appointed, he tries to take the responsibility and we carry on as a team. The team wins as 11 players and when we go down, we go down as a whole team," he added.

Meanwhile, Rohit’s absence is expected to open the doors for Shubman Gill in the XI who has also done well for India in the limited opportunities he has got so far in his career.

Rahul also called Shubman an exciting talent who has the right temperament for red-ball cricket.

“Shubman’s been a brilliant player. How he’s transformed and how he is getting better at his game is just wonderful to see. In Test matches, whenever he has got the opportunity, he has done the job. He has a temperament for the long format. In every format that he has played, he’s really exciting," he added.

