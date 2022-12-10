IND vs BAN: 'I Got a Lot of Help From The Support Staff' - Ishan Kishan After Slamming Double Century

Young India opener Ishan Kishan suggested that it was a perfect wicket to bat on after he scripted history with the fastest double century in ODI cricket. The southpaw grabbed the crucial opportunity with both hands and smashed 210 runs off 131 balls as he ripped apart Bangladesh’s bowling attack with his counter-attacking knock.

Kishan looked in total control during his stay in the middle as he smacked 24 fours and 10 sixes to collect the majority of runs through boundaries.

The 24-year-old joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma in an elusive list of Indians to score a double century in ODIs.

“I think it was a perfect wicket to bat on. Perfect situation for me as well. Was looking to watch the ball properly and go with the flow," Kishan said after receiving the Player of the Match Award.

The young southpaw said the conversations with senior stars and support staff helped him to get out his best version on the pitch.

“I think when you have so many senior players in the team. We have been doing conversations. Here at the international stage, you try to get a lot when you get a few. I got a lot of help from the support staff," he added.

Kishan also added 290 runs for the second wicket with Virat Kohli, who made his 44th ODI hundred, and his first in the format since August 2019, also his 72nd international hundred.

Kishan played the role of aggressor in the partnership as the presence of Kohli at the other end helped him play with freedom.

He revealed that his plan was quite simple as he wanted to pick the loose balls to attack Bangladesh bowlers on a batting-friendly surface.

“I was just picking the ball and the bowlers. Things went my way. After looking at the wicket, I knew it was going to play well. Was trying to smash the loose balls," he added.

Meanwhile, India are going through an injury crisis in the camps as Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have already missed the last few crucial tournaments and now Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Sen also sustained fresh injuries.

“There is so much conversation going on in the team for fitness. Our trainer and physio are taking care of everyone," Kishan said.

