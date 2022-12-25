IND vs BAN: 'In First Test, Something Happened'-India Legend Links Virat Kohli Outburst With Mohammed Siraj-Liton Das Sledging Affair

Virat Kohli had a heated altercation with a couple of Bangladesh players after he was out for 1 run in the second innings of the second Test match at Mirpur. India were reeling from the onslaught from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and being the senior batter a lot was expected from Kohli. Instead, he hung on for 21 balls and then was caught at the short forward leg, sending the whole stadium into a frenzy.

But what happened after this, shocked everyone who saw Kohli asking a particular player to come and speak to him directly. In-fact, the India batter had heard a few words that were being said to him in the heat of the moment and made his displeasure known to Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan. Moreover, failure to save the match for India could have also got to Kohli.

When asked to react on this whole affair, Bangladesh commentator said the same thing said by Mohammed Siraj. He said that he was on air and didn’t understand what had happened. This was surprising as being on air meant you have a bird’s eye view and must have watched everything in detail.

“Somebody might have said something. I was on-air, I’m sure. I didn’t see anything. Sunny bhai was asking who said what. I’m not really sure what exactly happened. The celebrations started and they were quite away from Kohli. But he was not happy at all," said former Bangladesh cricketer Athar Ali Khan in the post-match show on Sony Sports Network.

Although, Gavaskar said that Kohli’s outburst has got something to do with Mohammed Siraj-Liton Das affair which took place in the first Test in Chattogram.

“In the first Test, something happened when Litton Das put his hand to his ear and said something to Siraj. He got two balls later. I wasn’t there but I read about it. Kohli and Siraj also tucked their hands behind their ears to mimic Siraj.

“These things happen. Litton Das is one of Bangladesh’s foremost batters so India were delighted with his wicket. Now you know Virat Kohli is the best batter in the world. So getting his wicket and the fact that he had done the thing in the first Test, it’s not easily forgotten," Gavaskar said.

