IND vs BAN: 'It Was Struggle at Start But Ishan Kishan Removed the Pressure From Virat Kohli' - Former India Pacer

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar feels that Ishan Kishan removed pressure from Virat Kohli in the third ODI against Bangladesh. Kohli ended his dry run in ODIs with his 72nd international century on Saturday but it was not an ideal start for him as Liton Das dropped his catch early in the innings.

The 34-year-old’s looked a little scratchy, but grew in confidence as the innings progressed, making the most out of a bowling attack rattled by Kishan’s onslaught. The young opener took on the Bangladesh bowlers right from the start to put pressure on them straightaway which allowed Kohli to take his time and get settled.

The duo complimented each other quite well during the massive 290-run stand which help India to post a mammoth 409/8 in 50 overs.

Agarkar said that Kohli will send Litton something after the match as he dropped an easy catch.

“I think Ishan Kishan’s innings helped him a lot. He will definitely send something to Litton Das because very few times such catches are dropped in international cricket, but you also have to remember that he took a brilliant catch in the first game," Agarkar said during a discussion on Sony Sports.

The former pacer said that Kohli did struggle at the start of the innings but Kishan took off pressure from him with his shots all around the park

“He could take his time today. An early wicket had fallen, so he had the time. The pitch kept on improving. The fluency came in later, there is no doubt that it was a struggle at the start but Ishan Kishan had removed the pressure from him," he said.

Kohli got his 44th ODI hundred and the first in almost three years when he picked the pace from Ebadot to do a subtle flick off the hips and the ball flew over the fine leg fence, going past Ricky Ponting to be in the second spot for most centuries in international cricket.

Agarkar suggested that the knock against Bangladesh will surely boost Kohli’s confidence who failed to convert good starts into big scores in recent times.

“He will be relieved, not only because he scored runs but that he scored a century as quite a few times it has happened recently that he has gotten off to starts, and generally in his career he used to score big when he got off to starts, but it was not happening," he added.

