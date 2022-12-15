IND vs BAN: Jaydev Unadkat Arrives in Chattogram, Team India Says 'Welcome Back'

The Indian cricket Team has welcomed Jaydev Unadkat back into the squad after the pacer’s arrival in Bangladesh was delayed due to Visa issues. The 31-year-old finally got his chance to represent the country in red-ball cricket, riding on some solid performances in domestic season. Moreover, he also led Saurahstra to Vijay Hazare Trophy.

As a reason, he was soon called up as replacement to Mohammed Shami, but his dream of playing Test cricket for India once again after 2010 fizzled away when Visa issues hampered his arrival in time for first Test match.

Meanwhile, he arrived in Chattogram on Thursday and was warmly welcomed by the team.

“Hey Jaydev Unadkat, welcome back to Team India," tweeted the BCCI.

Unadkat last played a Test match back in 2010 when he played the first Test match of a three match series against South Africa in Centurion. India lost that match and Unadkat never reappeared for India again until 12 years later.

With Visa issues taking centrestage, he had no option but to miss out on first Test match which was already underway on Wednesday. Now, it needs to be seen if he plays the second Test in Mirpur Dhaka which starts on Dec 21.

The Saurashtra skipper was the highest wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with 19 scalps in 10 games. In all, he has picked 353 wickets in 96 first-class matches. Besides Shami, the touring Indian team had been struggling with injures to players such as skipper Rohit Sharma, youngsters Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar who were earlier ruled out of the ODIs.

