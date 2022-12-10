IND vs BAN: Jaydev Unadkat Named Replacement for Mohammed Shami In Test Series

India pacer Jaydev Unadkat has been added to the Test squad as a replacement to Mohammed Shami. India are all set to play two match Test series starting from December 14 in Chattogram. Earlier the pace spearhead in absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami was ruled out due to hand injury.

Although there was speculations regarding who could fill his slot, Jaydev Unadkat didn’t feature in any of them. It was Mukesh Kumar who was considered to be the front runner to replace Shami in a side which has already seen the likes of Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen being ruled out and flying back to India.

The BCCI on Friday has issues a release in which it said that Rohit Sharma has flown down to Mumbai with Kuldeep Yadav being named as a cover for the third ODI.

Unadkat led Saurashtra to Vijay Hazare Trophy recently.

(More to follow…)

