IND vs BAN: 'Job is to Play to Our Potential And Keep Getting Better' - Washington Sundar

Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar feels that India had their opportunities to get over the line in the first two ODIs against Bangladesh but things didn’t go their way in the critical moments. India suffered defeats in the first two ODIs from winning positions and have already lost the series 0-2 with one match left/.

India failed to capitalise on the crunch situations in both matches, in the first ODI he hosts at 136 for nine in a chase of 187 in the opener and then reduced them to 69 for six before letting them off the hook to make 271 for seven in the second match. India lost both matches

“To be honest, we had our opportunities in both the games, First game, they needed about 50 runs to win with one wicket and we had a good opportunity. And even the last game, we had a good opportunity. In the first innings, they were 70 for six and with the way Shreyas and Axar were batting, we were going to win quite convincingly and Rohit bhai, the kind of knock he played, it was unreal," Sundar said in the pre-match press conference ahead of third ODI.

The all-rounder talked highly of the Bangladesh side and its record n the home in recent times.

“It was just about winning those critical moments, probably doing one or two things better here and there. We will look to end the one-day series on a high."

“Bangladesh is a high-quality side, especially at home, I think they have lost only one series at home, to England. They had a good run in the T20 World Cup," he added.

The struggling and depleted Indian team will be determined to avoid the ignominy of a clean sweep against Bangladesh in the final ODI of the three-match series here on Saturday.

Sundar admitted that every game is important for Team India ahead of the ODI World Cup next year and they need to keep getting better.

“Every game is an opportunity for us to keep getting better, to get the right rhythm, and obviously, perform really well as a team. There is not going to be many games in the next 10 months or so, so every game is very important for us, we want to play a very good brand of cricket no matter who we are playing.

“Our job is to play to our potential and keep getting better whenever we have to. That’s the kind of mindset we are in and we will keep looking to improve,’ Washington said.

Washington has battled a spate of injuries before forcing his way back into the Indian team.

“Definitely quite disappointing with the few injuries that I have had in the past. I just want to live in the present, I am getting opportunities, really want to perform and win games for India consistently. That way things will be very bright for me and we as a team will also be very consistent."

Asked about getting advice from head coach Rahul Dravid, he said, “He has got so much experience especially at this level, one-day format, he has played so many games. So obviously, he had lots of insights to share and every conversation with him is very valuable."

