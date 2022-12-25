IND vs BAN: KL Rahul Maintains MS Dhoni Era Tradition, Hands Over Trophy to Youngster | WATCH

India beat Bangladesh in a thrilling encounter to win the two-match Test series in Dhaka. But it came after a lot of up and downs where India were almost reduced to 74/7 at one stage in 145-run chase. A dogged 71-run stand between Shreyas Iyer and R Ashwin came to India’s rescue as the visitors fought back from a hopeless situation to pull off a three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second and final Test.

The come-from-behind win meant India wrapped up the series 2-0 to strengthen their chances of a second straight final appearance in the World Test Championship. Meanwhile, a video has gone viral where skipper KL Rahul can be seen handing over the trophy to the newest member of the squad Saurabh Kumar.

Called in as a replacement for injured Ravindra Jadeja, Kumar left his job at the Indian Air Force to pursue his cricket aspirations. However, he did not manage to get a debut game in the Bangladesh series.

Earlier, the Indian skipper took the trophy and handed it to Saurabh going by MS Dhoni’s tradition who would hand over the trophy to the newest member of the squad. Later Virat Kohli also maintained this tradition and Rahul ensured he does the same. Here, Saurabh was seen in an ecstatic mood as he took over the trophy and lifted it with the other squad members also joining in. He then handed it over to Jaydev Unadkat who was playing his first Test match since 2010.

“You trust the guys in the middle (during such situations). We’ve played enough cricket to realise that someone will put their hand up to win us the game. But I’m not going to lie, there was a lot of tension in the dressing room. It was a tough wicket to bat on, they put us under pressure in both innings. It was a new-ball surface to some extent, once ball got softer, it was easier to score runs," captain Rahul said after the win.

Earlier Bangladesh spinners were all over the Indians after the start of play on Sunday. Resuming the innings at 45 for four, India lost Jaydev Unadkat (13) in the second over of the day.

