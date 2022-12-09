IND vs BAN: Kuldeep Yadav Added to India Squad for Final ODI After Multiple Injuries

Kuldeep Yadav has been added to the India squad for the third ODI match against Bangladesh after multiple injuries. While skipper Rohit Sharma was ruled out due to an injury in his finger, pacers Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar are also out of the final match.

The BCCI confirmed the developments in their latest release, adding that Yadav has been added to the squad.

Earlier, India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb in the second over while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him, and he underwent scans at a local hospital in Dhaka. He has flown to Mumbai for specialist consultation and will miss the final ODI. A call on his availability for the upcoming Test series will be taken later.

Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen complained of stiffness in his back after the first ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him, and he was advised rest from the 2nd ODI. Kuldeep has been diagnosed with a stress injury and is ruled out of the series.

Fellow fast bowler Deepak Chahar sustained a left hamstring strain during the 2nd ODI and is also ruled out of the series. Both Kuldeep and Deepak will now report to NCA for further management of their injuries.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Kuldeep Yadav to India’s squad for the third and final ODI.

A struggling Indian team, severely depleted by a spate of on-field injuries and fitness-related problems, will be determined to avoid the ignominy of a clean sweep against Bangladesh in the final ODI of the three-match series here on Saturday.

Bangladesh, riding on two contrasting yet brilliant knocks from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, have already sealed the series after winning the first two matches but if Litton Das’ men can blank the ‘Men in Blue’ 3-0, it will be a historic first in the country’s cricket.

Not only will it be an icing on the cake for the hosts but also significantly dent the visiting team’s confidence ahead of the Test series, starting at this very venue in less than a week’s time (December 14).

For India, there were 20 cricketers originally available for this series since there was a very short turnaround time between the first ODI in Bangladesh and the last game in New Zealand as some players in both squads were common.

India’s squad for 3rd ODI against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C) (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav

