IND vs BAN Live Score 1st ODI Latest Updates: Ebadot Hossain Removes Shreyas Iyer to Break Gritty Stand

IND vs BAN 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: Follow live score, commentary and latest updates of India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI from Dhaka. Also check the India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI scorecard here

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: December 04, 2022, 13:21 IST

Dhaka

Dec 04, 2022 13:21 IST

India vs Bangladesh 2022 Live Score 1st ODI Latest Updates

KL Rahul and Washington Sundar are not finding it difficult to get going at the moment. Rahul is looking in control but the dot ball pressure might soon mount on him and force him to play any rash shot. He needs to be watchful at this stage where India need him to bat deeper. IND 112/4 in 26 overs

Dec 04, 2022 13:15 IST

India vs Bangladesh 2022 Live Score 1st ODI Latest Updates

Mehidy Hasan Miraz continues to bowl tight overs here. The spinners are not getting big turns but the ball is a bit drifting which is not allowing the batters to free their arms. Washington Sundar is batting quite slowly at the moment as his strike rate is even below 50. IND 101/4 in 24 overs

Dec 04, 2022 13:12 IST

IND vs BAN 2022 Live Score 1st ODI Updates: 100 up For India!

Only two runs came off Shakib Al Hasan’s over. The current run rate has dropped below 4.5 now. The pressure is mounting on the Indian team now and it looks difficult for them to cross the 300-run mark from there. IND 100/4 in 23 overs

Dec 04, 2022 13:07 IST

India vs Bangladesh 2022 Live Score 1st ODI Latest Updates

Only two runs came off Mustafizur Rahman’s over. The onus is on KL Rahul now to revive the Indian innings from here and Washington Sundar has to give able support to him to help India post a challenging total. Bangladesh are very much on top at the moment. IND 94/4 in 21 overs

Dec 04, 2022 13:01 IST

IND vs BAN 2022 Live Score 1st ODI Updates: Iyer Falls!

OUT! And the dot-ball pressure forced Shreyas Iyer to play a rash shot. It’s the short ball which once again caused trouble for Iyer. Ebadot Hossain hit the deck hard with a good pace and Iyer attempted the pull shot but only managed to edge it as Mushfiqur Rahman takes an easy catch. IND 92/4 in 20 overs

Dec 04, 2022 12:55 IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st ODI Latest Updates

Shreyas Iyer has to find a way to break the shackles as he has been playing too many dot balls. While KL Rahul has not played many balls in this partnership. While it has been a good partnership so far after India lost crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in quick succession. IND 89/3 in 19 overs

Dec 04, 2022 12:50 IST

IND vs BAN Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Updates

Ebadot Hossain is using the variations quite well to trouble Shreyas Iyer. The Bangladesh pacer has been using the slower ones and bouncers well to package his over. The Indian batter has been in tremendous form but the situation doesn’t allow him to play any risky shot. IND 82/3 in 18 overs

Dec 04, 2022 12:43 IST

IND vs BAN 2022 Live Score 1st ODI Updates

Excellent over from Mustafizur Rahman and good captaincy by Liton Das to bring his strike bowler back into the attack at the right time. Das knows that a wicket from here will help Bangladesh stamp an authority over India and Rahman has all the credentials to get something for his team. IND 80/3 in 17 overs

Dec 04, 2022 12:35 IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st ODI Latest Updates: KL Breaks Shackles!

KL Rahul breaks the shackles with a sensational six over fine leg. He judged the line early and went on his knees to sweep it comfortably. Eight runs came off Shakib Al Hasan’s over. Bangladesh should not loosen their grip here. IND 71/3 in 15 overs

Dec 04, 2022 12:32 IST

IND vs BAN 2022 Live Score 1st ODI Updates

7 runs came off the over as five-wides helped India to keep the scoreboard moving at a healthy rate. The current run-rate is well below five at the moment and the pressure will mount on Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul if they don’t score boundaries at regular intervals. IND 63/3 in 14 overs

Dec 04, 2022 12:27 IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st ODI Latest Updates

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are now focusing on rotating the strike here at regular intervals to keep the scoreboard moving. It would be risky to play any aerial shots at this moment. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are looking to get another one here to pin India down. IND 56/3 in 13 overs

Dec 04, 2022 12:24 IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st ODI Latest Updates

Excellent over from Ebadot Hossain as only one run came off it. The pressure is now on Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul to revive the innings. They have to make sure of not losing any wickets from here. There is no Hardik Pandya or Suryakumar Yadav to follow from here. IND 50/3 in 12 overs

Dec 04, 2022 12:18 IST

IND vs BAN 2022 Live Score 1st ODI Updates: Shakib Removes KohlI!

OUT! Stunning catch from Liton Das as Virat Kohli stands in disbelief here. He drove the ball at cover where Das took a low diving catch to get the best batter from the opposition. Brilliant start from Shakib Al Hasan as he gets two wickets in his first over itself and they were the big guns. IND 49/3 in 10.4 overs

Dec 04, 2022 12:15 IST

IND vs BAN 2022 Live Score 1st ODI Updates: Rohit Departs!

OUT! Shakib Al Hasan strikes in his first over itself and he gets the big fish - Rohit Sharma who completely missed the line and got castled. Shakib got some drift there and it was enough to get past Rohit’s edge and hit the middle stump here. Pressure is on India now. IND 48/2 in 10.2 overs

Dec 04, 2022 12:12 IST

IND vs BAN 2022 Live Score 1st ODI Updates

Virat Kohli has now opened his boundary account here with a sweep shot which we don’t see much from his bat. 8 runs came off the over as India have recovered from the early blow. IND 48/1 in 10 overs

Dec 04, 2022 12:09 IST

IND vs BAN 2022 Live Score 1st ODI Updates

Virat Kohli is taking his time to get settled. He is looking in decent touch but has scored just two runs off 9 balls. While Rohit Sharma has taken enough time and now looking to find gaps to keep the scoreboard moving. The two batters have to stay for a long period as India are playing with five specialist batters here alongside four bowling all-rounders. IND 40/1 in 9 overs

Dec 04, 2022 12:02 IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st ODI Latest Updates

Rohit Sharma released some pressure with a six here. Young Hasan Mahmud has bowled a couple of good deliveries in the over it’s just the whole over ‘package’ which he is missing. One loose delivery is affecting his figures here. IND 30/1 in 7 overs

Dec 04, 2022 11:56 IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st ODI Latest Updates: Dhawan Departs

OUT! Mehidy Hasan hits the timber here as Bangladesh get the first wicket. Shikhar Dhawan attempts the reverse sweep but fails miserably. It was bound to happen as Dhawan was struggling to get going there and Hasan just gets it right to get the better of him early. Dhawan departs for 7. IND 23/1 in 5.2 overs

Dec 04, 2022 11:54 IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st ODI Latest Updates

10 runs came off Hasan Mahmud’s over but he bounced back brilliantly on the last two balls. Rohit Sharma failed to judge the bounce well but no major trouble for him. IND 23/0 in 5 overs

Dec 04, 2022 11:49 IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st ODI Latest Updates

Spin into the attack and Mehidy Hasan bowled a fine over as only 1 run came off it. A very quiet start from India as the openers are taking their time to get settled in the middle. Bangladesh have an opportunity here to get a wicket and stun India. IND 13/0 in 4 overs

Dec 04, 2022 11:44 IST

IND vs BAN 2022 Live Score 1st ODI Updates

Shikhar Dhawan opened his account with an authoritative boundary but he has not been at his fluent best so far. There is nothing much for the bowlers so far from the surface but India continue to bat with a conservative approach at the top. IND 12/0 in 3 overs

Dec 04, 2022 11:40 IST

IND vs BAN 2022 Live Score 1st ODI Updates

Short and wide from Hasan Mahmud and skipper Rohit Sharma opened his account with a top shot over sweeper cover for a boundary. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan is still trying to find a way to add a run to his account. 5 runs came off the over. IND 6/0 in 2 overs

Dec 04, 2022 11:35 IST

IND vs BAN 2022 Live Score 1st ODI Updates

Excellent opening over from Mustafizur Rahman as only one run came of it. The Bangladesh seamer caused some trouble for Shikhar Dhawan who might be feeling a bit of jet lag after returning from New Zealand. It will be a crucial series for him and Rohit Sharma. IND 1/0 in 1 over

Dec 04, 2022 11:25 IST

IND vs BAN 2022 Live Score 1st ODI

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are in the middle to open the innings for India. Mustafizur Rahman to start the proceedings with the new ball.

Dec 04, 2022 11:25 IST

IND vs BAN 2022 Live Score 1st ODI

Dec 04, 2022 11:09 IST

IND vs BAN 2022 Live Score: India Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen

Dec 04, 2022 11:08 IST

BAN vs IND 2022 Live Update: Bangladesh Playing XI

Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

Dec 04, 2022 11:06 IST

India vs Bangladesh 2022: Rohit Sharma Speaks

To be honest I was not sure. The pitch seems to have some moisture, so we would have bowled first too. We hardly played many games in New Zealand, but we fought well. Some of the guys batted really well. World Cup is still far away, we don’t want to look too far ahead.

Dec 04, 2022 11:05 IST

Bangladesh vs India 2022: Litton Das Speaks

Looks like it could be sticky for the first ten overs, that’s why we are bowling first. Three seamers and two spinners for us. We want to follow the process and play good cricket.

Dec 04, 2022 11:02 IST

IND vs BAN 2022 1st ODI Live: Match Toss

Bangladesh captain Litton Das has won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the first ODI.

Dec 04, 2022 10:17 IST

Live Score India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI: Rohit on Workload Management

Cricket is not going to stop. There will always be lot of cricket and we need to manage our players. You want your best players to play with higher intensity all the time. So it is important to give them breaks, manage them as freshness is very important.

Dec 04, 2022 09:53 IST

BAN vs IND: Bangladesh Full Squad

Anamul Haque, Litton Das (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Yasir Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed
Dec 04, 2022 09:53 IST

IND vs BAN: India Full Squad

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Sen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik
Dec 04, 2022 09:24 IST

India vs Bangladesh 2022 Live!

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the series opening ODI between India and Bangladesh to be played today at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The two teams will lock horns in a three-match series with the first two matches to be held in Dhaka while the third in Chattogram.

Live Score And Updates IND vs BAN 2022, 1st ODI: Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the coin toss and decided to field first. Das said he’s expecting the pitch to be sticky for the first 10 overs and hence opted to bowl. India captain Rohit Sharma wasn’t sure of what to do but would have bowled first as well. India have given debut to fast bowler Kuldeep Sen and KL Rahul will be their wicketkeeper.

After a short break, the senior members of the Indian ODI squad will be back in action with the Bangladesh tour starting today in Bangladesh as they continue their preparations for the next year’s world cup. The tour starts with a three-match ODI series followed by two Tests. Rohit Sharma will be back to lead the team with star batter Virat Kohli along with KL Rahul also set to return. Bangladesh though will be without two of their key players in Tamim Iqbal and Taskin Ahmed – both ruled out due to injuries.

IND vs BAN Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Sen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik

Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Litton Das (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Yasir Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed

IND vs BAN 1st ODI Possible XIs

Indian: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Litton Das (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain

