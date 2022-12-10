India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI: Injury-hit IND Aim For Consolation Win After Losing Series

In both the games, it was Mehidy Hasan Miraz who proved to be their biggest challenge they failed to overcome and to make matters worse, they will be without their captain Rohit Sharma who has flown back home for consultation on a thumb injury that has put his participation in the Test series next week in serious doubt. Rohit is just the latest in the list of injured India players after Kuldeep Sen (stress injury) and Deepak Chahar (hamstring).

When will the 3rd ODI match between India and Bangladesh be played?

The 3rd ODI match of the series between India vs Bangladesh will take place on December 10, Saturday.

Where will the match India vs Bangladesh be played?

The 3rd ODI match between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh match begin?

The 3rd ODI match between India and Bangladesh will begin at 11:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh match?

The India and Bangladesh match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh match?

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match can be viewed live on Sony Liv.

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI Possible XIs

India predicted line-up: Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Sen, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Bangladesh predicted line-up: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed , Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

