India vs Bangladesh live cricket score IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 Match 35 streaming today match latest updates scorecard Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

IND vs BAN: Match 35 T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score: Follow live score, commentary and latest updates of India vs Bangladesh Match 35 T20 World Cup 2022 match from Perth. Also check the India vs Bangladesh Match 35 T20 World Cup 2022 match scorecard

IND vs BAN live cricket score Match 35 T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Bangladesh live streaming today match latest updates scorecard Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: November 02, 2022, 11:21 IST

Adelaide

India suffered their first defeat of the T20 World Cup 2022 after they were outclassed by South Africa on Sunday (October 30). Suryakumar Yadav pulled off a fine knock of 68 to guide India to a fighting total of 133 against the Proteas. However, the Temba Bavuma-led side successfully chased the target with two balls to spare.

Nov 02, 2022 11:21 IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN Latest Updates

What date T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh will take place on November 2, Wednesday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match India vs Bangladesh be played?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

What time will the T20 World Cup match India vs Bangladesh begin?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.


How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Nov 02, 2022 11:20 IST

Bangladesh aim for upset

Both India and Bangladesh have four points from three matches and a win tomorrow will strengthen their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, clinched a thrilling three-run win over Zimbabwe, in their last Super 12 fixture. Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed claimed three wickets in the game to earn his side’s second victory of the tournament.

Nov 02, 2022 11:20 IST

India will look to bounce back

India suffered their first defeat of the T20 World Cup 2022 after they were outclassed by South Africa on Sunday (October 30). Suryakumar Yadav pulled off a fine knock of 68 to guide India to a fighting total of 133 against the Proteas. However, the Temba Bavuma-led side successfully chased the target with two balls to spare.

Rohit Sharma’s men will now be aiming to get back to winning when they will be in action against Bangladesh on Wednesday. The match between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

Nov 02, 2022 11:20 IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN Latest Updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Match 35 between India and Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

Rohit Sharma’s men will now be aiming to get back to winning when they will be in action against Bangladesh on Wednesday. The match between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

Both India and Bangladesh have four points from three matches and a win tomorrow will strengthen their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, clinched a thrilling three-run win over Zimbabwe, in their last Super 12 fixture. Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed claimed three wickets in the game to earn his side’s second victory of the tournament.

Ahead of Wednesday’s T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh; here is all you need to know:

India vs Bangladesh Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

