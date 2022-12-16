'He has the Ability, Can do Different Styles of Bowling': Ex-India Pacer Sees 'No Weakness' in Siraj's Bowling

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar reserved huge praise for Mohammed Siraj and said he gave his all on every delivery he bowls. The emergence of Siraj has been one of the standouts for India in the past couple of years in red-ball cricket. The pacer led the young India bowling attack to a historic Test series win at the Gabba over Australia, since then he has not looked back and has become a regular in India’s Test set-up.

In the absence of senior pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj produced another fine spell against Bangladesh in the opening Test match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Advertisement

Also Read: Mohammed Siraj’s Fiery Send-Off To Liton Das In Chattogram | WATCH

Agarkar said that Siraj has the ability to execute different styles of bowling which has been a big highlight of his Test career so far.

“There is no weakness seen in his bowling. If you have to bowl fast through the air and pitch it up, he can do that. If you have to hit the length, he can do that. When the ball releases properly from his hand, there is an outswing to the right-handers. So he has the ability and can do different styles of bowling. It has been a highlight of his career that whenever you see his bowling, he puts in his full effort in every over and every delivery. I am not saying that no one else does that but it has been a highlight," Agarkar told Sony Sports.

On the second day of the Chattogram Test, Siraj rattled the Bangladesh top-order, dismissing the left-handed opening duo of Najmul Hossain Shanto (1), Zakir Hasan (20), and Litton Das en route to 9-1-14-3. India managed to restrict Bangladesh to 133/8 at the stumps as Kuldeep Yadav also claimed four wickets to dismantle Bangladesh’s middle order.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Agarkar further talked about Siraj’s speed and discipline with the ball which helped him get key wickets including talented Das.

“The lines were extremely tight and because he has the speed, when there is uneven bounce, the batters don’t get time to adjust. Litton Das was looking good and if you have to dismiss a good batter who has spent some time, you need to have the ability which he has," Agarkar added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here