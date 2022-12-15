IND vs BAN: Mohammed Siraj's Fiery Send Off To Liton Das In Chattogram | WATCH

Things got a bit intense as Mohammed Siraj gave Bangladesh’s Liton Das a send-off during the second day of the first Test match at Chattogram. It all began when Siraj said a few words to the batter after he was beaten by his pace. Meanwhile, Das also had a go as he responded with a ‘I can’t hear you’ gesture. Nevertheless, the bowler had the last laugh when he bowled him off his next ball, sending Virat Kohli, at the 1st slip, into a crazy celebration.

Also Read: ‘English Language, I Hate That Word’-Saeed Ajmal Says He Was Judged More On His Language Skills

Advertisement

The former India captain was seen gesturing to the crowd who had gone silent. Siraj copied Kohli at this point which caught the cameras.

Meanwhile, earlier Pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav reduced Bangladesh to 37 for 2 at tea after a stunning lower-order fightback helped India take control of the opening Test against Bangladesh here on Thursday.

Siraj struck on the very first ball when he induced an edge off lefthander Najmul Hossain Shanto with an away-going delivery. Leading the pace department in absence of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, Yadav then reduced Bangladesh to 5 for 2 inside the fourth over after inducing an inside edge off Yasir Ali, who was playing away from his body.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

But thereafter Litton Das calmed things down with his fluent drives and remained unbeaten on 24 off 26 balls. At the break, Das and Zakir Hasan (9) were in the middle with Bangladesh trailing India by 367 runs with eight wickets in hand.

Advertisement

Here’s the full video:

Advertisement

The opening session was all about Ravichandran Ashwin (58 off 113 balls, 2×4, 2×6) and Kuldeep Yadav, who made a perfect case for him as an allrounder in absence of Ravindra Jadeja, with a career-best 40 (114b; 5×4).

Playing his first Test after more than 22 months, Kuldeep extended a splendid support to Ashwin as the duo frustrated Bangladesh with an 87-run partnership for the eighth wicket.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old Kuldeep, who has a century and six fifties averaging 22-plus in first class cricket, got off the mark after 18 balls as he looked solid with his defence. His slog sweep and reverse sweep shots also caught the attention.

Ashwin, who has five Test centuries including four against the West Indies, showed a lot of composure and maturity en route to his 13th Test halfcentury.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here