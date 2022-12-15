IND vs BAN: Nurul Hassan Slammed By Indian Fans For Trying to be 'Too Cocky' With Ravichandran Ashwin | WATCH

Bangladesh wicket-keeper Nurul Hasan was in limelight and was slammed by Indian fans yet again on social media. Hasan was the one who had accused Virat Kohli of a fake throw during the T20 World Cup match in Adelaide and that invited the wrath of the Indian fans on social media back then. Meanwhile, this time around he tried to ‘act smart’ as he delayed the stumping of Ravi Ashwin by a wee bit during the second day of the first Test match in Chattogram.

The video of Hasan delaying the act of dismissing Ashwin caught the fancy of Indian fans who wasted no time in slamming the man on social media. It all happened during the second ball of the 132nd over of India’s innings when Ashwin decided to give the charge to off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The off-spinner saw Ashwin’s move and just held his length back. The India all-rounder was nowhere near getting the bat to the ball.

At this point, Hasan perhaps teased Aswin and delayed his act by a wee bit before dislodging the stumps in a flash. Thankfully, for Bangladesh Ashwin was dismissed for a well made 58.

Meanwhile, earlier Pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav reduced Bangladesh to 37 for 2 at tea after a stunning lower-order fightback helped India take control of the opening Test against Bangladesh here on Thursday.

Siraj struck on the very first ball when he induced an edge off lefthander Najmul Hossain Shanto with an away-going delivery. Leading the pace department in absence of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, Yadav then reduced Bangladesh to 5 for 2 inside the fourth over after inducing an inside edge off Yasir Ali, who was playing away from his body.

But thereafter Litton Das calmed things down with his fluent drives and remained unbeaten on 24 off 26 balls. At the break, Das and Zakir Hasan (9) were in the middle with Bangladesh trailing India by 367 runs with eight wickets in hand.

