With a 1-0 lead in the pocket, KL Rahul’s team India have returned to Dhaka with an aim to wrap up the 2-match Test series dominantly. The stand-in captain has already praised his team for dishing out an all-round performance in Chattogram. The unit aims for a 2-0 clean sweep and has already started training under the watchful eyes of Rahul Dravid.

The focus will be once again on Virat Kohli who searches for his first ton in the format since 2019. And since Cheteshwar Pujara found his century in Chattogram, the fans would expect the same from the former Indian skipper.

Speaking of the same, former India opener Aakash Chopra opined that Kohli needs a century, hoping that the ace batter gets it in the Mirpur Test.

“We were saying that Pujara got a hundred after a long time but at the same time, Kohli also needs it. He hasn’t scored a Test ton since the pink-ball Test against Bangladesh in 2019. He hasn’t played too many games but whatever number of matches he has played; he has not scored runs in plenty. So we’ll hope he gets some runs against his name in the second game," Aakash Chopra said in his latest YouTube video.

The cricketer-turned-commentator further predicted that the duo of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant will collectively score 100-plus runs in the game, even if they get to bat just once and India will win the face-off and inch closer to the WTC final.

“What I feel is Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer will collectively get 100-pus runs. India may lose early wickets because the combination of a new ball and spin attack may lead to the fall of wickets. It will come quickly to the batters after pitching on the track. So, India could lose wickets there but Iyer and Pant will make runs in this game even if they bat only just once. And with that, India will win this game and inch closer to the World Test Championship final," Chopra further said.

