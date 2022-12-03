IND vs BAN: People Need to Understand When We Give Players Break It's Only to Manage Workload - Rohit Sharma

India captain Rohit Sharma feels that the team management will keep giving breaks to cricketers to manage the workload as there will be a jam-packed schedule in the coming times. After failing to win the 2022 T20 World Cup, The Men in Blue set their eye on the upcoming ODI World Cup which will take place next year in India.

Several players were given rest on numerous occasions ahead of the T20 World Cup this year which put the selectors and team management under the scanners.

A few players like wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, with this Bangladesh series, will be on the road for more than two and half months and the skipper emphasized on the requirement of workload management.

Rohit said that the people have to keep the tight schedule in mind as the team management has to manage the workload of the players.

“As professionals, we have to keep up the intensity. Yes, there’s a lot of cricket and that’s why we give them breaks. And people need to understand that when we give players a break, it is only to manage the workload keeping the bigger picture in mind," Rohit told mediapersons ahead of the first ODI.

“Cricket is not going to stop. There will always be lot of cricket and we need to manage our players. You want your best players to play with higher intensity all the time. So it is important to give them breaks, manage them as freshness is very important," Rohit elaborated.

He then gave a peek into his team’s gruelling schedule during the past few months.

“Lot of the guys have been on the road before the World Cup and we had two back-to-back series versus Australia and South Africa. And then, we went straight to Australia. It has already been two and half months. It is impossible in this day and age that you will always play with your best 15. It’s not going to happen," he was blunt.

Talking about whether the ODI series against Bangladesh will kickstart India’s preparations for the ODI World Cup, Rohit suggested that the tournament is far away.

“Every time you play a game, its preparing for something. The World Cup is still 8-9 months (10 months) from now. We can’t think so far ahead. We need to keep an eye on what we need to do as team," said Rohit.

He said if he starts planning too early, it won’t help but also made it clear that the team think-tank knows in which direction it needs to travel.

“It is very, very important for us not to start thinking about so many things. Like we need to play this guy or that guy. Me and coach (Dravid) have fair idea what to do. We will narrow it down once we come closer to the World Cup," he added.

