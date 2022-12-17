IND vs BAN: Ravichandran Ashwin Can't be Called Tail-Ender, He Can Give You A Lot With the Bat'-Dinesh Karthik

Ravichandran Ashwin bailed India out in the first Test match against Bangladesh with his gritty knock of 58 runs. On the second day, India were struggling when Shreyas Iyer was dismissed after he added just four runs to his overnight score. The pitch was getting slow and the ball was not coming onto the bat, but Ashwin held on at one end. He would go on to score a fifty which made sure Kuldeep Yadav, who was at the other end, taking a leaf out of his book and score 40 off 114 balls.

Also Read: Shubman Gill May Have to Sit Out, if Rohit Sharma is Fit, Feels Sanjay Manjrekar

Advertisement

They both forged a stand of 92 runs as India crossed 400-run mark.

There’s no two way about the fact that Ashwin is perhaps the best lower order batters available to Team India. His old mate Dinesh Karthik said he can turn the heat on with the bat if the ball is coming onto the bat, adding that Ashwin can’t be called a tail-ender anymore.

“He has got runs in various conditions, he has got five Test hundreds and the fact that he has got runs in England and Australia, shows that he is a batsman of good skill," he opined on Cricbuzz.

India were 293/7 at one stage, but 92-run stand snuffed out all the hopes of a Bangladesh fightback who were riding high on a 2-1 series win in ODIs.

“And those kind of partnerships really irritate you and that’s what exactly happened to Bangladesh. Ravinchandran Ashwin should not be called a tail-ender. He is a proper all-rounder, he can give you a lot with the bat," Karthik said further.

He revealed how Ashwin has scored centuries in challenging conditions.

Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE: 2023 ODI WC on a Slippery Wicket, Could Move Out of India

“I remember there was a game in Dharamsala and it was six degrees. Tamil Nadu players were not used to playing in such conditions and we were 60 for five. And I remember some of the shots he played were brilliant shots."

“That was so good to watch. And I remember after I got out, Ashwin went onto score a lovely hundred. The thing about Ashwin is that if the ball comes onto him, he can play some lovely shots and he makes it look very easy."

Ashwin has accounted for close to 3000 runs in 86 Test matches with an average of 27.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here