Rohit Sharma Ruled Out of 2nd Test Against Bangladesh in Dhaka: Report

Rohit Sharma shall not return for the 2nd Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka, starting December 22. The Indian skipper dislocated his left thumb during the 2nd ODI in Dhaka, forcing him to leave the field immediately. He had to fly back home and was eventually ruled out of the 3rd ODI followed by the first Test, both held in Chattogram.

It was learned that Rohit would regain fitness ahead of the 2nd Test and was likely to be available for selection. However, he has reportedly been ruled out. In his absence, vice-captain KL Rahul, who led the team in Rohit’s absence, will continue to do the job.

According to a Cricbuzz report, Rohit’s thumb hasn’t fully recovered which will hold him back from participating in the second Test. He seems to be suffering a bit of stiffness and since the team has several important assignments ahead, the management has decided not to risk the captain at this moment.

The report further stated that Rohit is currently in Mumbai and would have managed to bat but doubts loom over his fielding. The medical team feels that the injury could get serious if it gets hit again while fielding. However, the Indian skipper, in all likelihood, will be back in action for the bilateral series against Sri Lanka at home, starting January 3.

