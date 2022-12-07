IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma Scripts History, Becomes First Indian to Hit 500 Sixes in International Cricket

Rohit Sharma scripted history on Wednesday despite India’s five-run defeat against Bangladesh on Wednesday in the second ODI. Rohit, who injured his thumb, came to out to bat at an unusual number 9 spot in the quest to rescue the Indian team. He played a sensational 51-run* knock off 28 balls to give India a chance but in the end, failed to get them over the line.

Rohit dealt in boundaries during his knock as he smashed three fours and five sixes. With his third six, Rohit became the first Indian to smash 500 sixes in international cricket. He is the second batter after Chris Gayle to breach the iconic 500-sixes mark. Gayle has smashed 553 sixes in his 551 international innings so far. The Universe Boss has not officially announced his retirement from international cricket as we might see some more sixes from him if he gets to play for West Indies again.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Match Highlights

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Rohit shared a 39-run stand for the ninth wicket with Mohammed Siraj. India scored 20 runs in the penultimate over courtesy of Rohit’s onslaught on Mahmuddulah. In the final over, Mustafizur Rahman put up a tough challenge in front of Rohit.

With 20 needed off the final over, Rohit sliced Mustafizur through third man and in the gap between point and short third man. He swatted the left-arm pace down the ground on the fifth ball, but Mustafizur had the last laugh as Rohit couldn’t get a run on a yorker, depriving him of the room to swing hard, to give Bangladesh an unassailable lead in the series.

Earlier, Rohit was left with a bloodied finger while fielding in the slip cordon during the must-win second ODI. The 35-year-old was at the second slip when Mohammed Siraj drew an outside edge from Bangladesh opener Anamul Haque but the India captain dropped the catch and worse, ended up hurting his finger as well.

“India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans," BCCI tweeted on Wednesday.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Mehidy Hasan Miraz turned out to be India’s nemesis for the second time in as many matches by scoring an unbeaten 83-ball century while veteran batter Mahmudullah made a fine 77 to carry Bangladesh to a respectable 271/7 in 50 overs from being 69/6 at one stage. The Bangladesh bowlers produced another clinical performance to help their team take an unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match series.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here