IND vs BAN: Shreyas Iyer Survives as Zing Bails Didn't Come Off After Ball Brushes Past the Stumps - WATCH

The zing bails often trick the bowlers with their heaviness. They don’t get dislodged even when the bowl brush past the wickets, leaving the bowler and his team in dismay. Similar scenes were on display on the opening day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh in Chittagong. The lucky batter who survive the situation was Shreyas while pacer Ebadot Hussain found himself at the receiving end.

After getting reduced to 112/4, the Indian innings was uplifted by a rock-solid partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara and Iyer. They brought up their respective fifties before tea and rooting for centuries. On the other hand, the Bangladesh bowlers were desperately looking for a breakthrough as the partnership had gone past the hundred-run mark.

IND vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights

In the final session, the one of zing bails had to be replaced as it wasn’t glowing properly. Three balls later, Ebadot bowled a nip-backer that took the bottom edge of Iyer’s bat and clipped the stumps but to everyone’s surprise, the bails didn’t come off. Neither the bowler nor his teammates could believe what just happened, but Iyer was all smiles and give a fist bump to Pujara.

Well, Iyer was extremely lucky that a delivery from a fast bowler was unable to dislodge the bails but that wasn’t the case for Pujara who fell short of 10 runs from completing his 19th Test hundred. A few overs prior to stumps, Taijul Islam bowled a flatter delivery and Pujara was beaten by the turn. The ball went past his bat and rammed into the off stump.

Mehidy followed it up with a wicket on the last ball of the day by trapping Axar Patel lbw, going past the inner edge to hit him plumb in front of stumps on the back pad as Bangladesh ended day one on a high.

Earlier, Bangladesh had taken out Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli to reduce India to 48/3 before Pujara and Rishabh Pant (46) led the recovery through a 64-run stand. However, the 149-run stand between Iyer and Pujara propelled India to 278/6 at stumps on day one.

