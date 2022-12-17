IND vs BAN: 'Slight Changes Kuldeep Yadav Made, Allows Him to Bowl Quicker in Air' - Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey

Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey heaped big praises on the spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel for their impressive show with the ball on the placid wicket in the first Test against Bangladesh. Kuldeep was highly impressed with the ball as he claimed a fifer to dismantle Bangladesh’s middle order and helped India take a massive lead. While Axar spun his web on Saturday during Bangladesh’s second innings to claim three wickets and put the visitors in a strong position.

Mhambrey said that Kuldeep always gives the feeling that he can wickets on any surface and he did the same in the first innings against Bangladesh,

“Very heartening to see the way he bowled. Knowing the effort he put in on a flat wicket here, speaks a lot about the character, and the attitude he carries in the game. This is how he turns up in every game and in every Test match. From a coaching perspective, he always gives you the feeling that he will be picking the wickets and that’s what he did on a placid pitch, picked wickets in first innings and created opportunities for scalps in second innings," Mhambrey said in the press conference.

The bowling coach suggested revealed that Kuldeep has made some slight changes and worked on his run-up which has helped him bowl quicker in the air.

“He’s put in a lot of work, prior to this people were discussing the speeds he was bowling at, when people felt he was a little slower in the air. But credit goes to him, he’s worked on that. The slight changes that he’s made, he’s worked on the angles of his run up he bowls right now, that allows him to bowl quicker in the air," he added.

Kuldeep failed to find a place in the T20 World Cup squad despite an impressive show in IPL 2022. The leg-spinner didn’t play much after IPL due to a knee injury but his recent performances have impressed many.

“Obviously, very happy to see him do well for the country. He’s been unfortunate in the last few years. He missed out with a knee injury, went back, had a surgery, came in the squad, got hit in the nets. In that sense, he’s been very unlucky. So very happy to see him come back, perform well and come up with the best match figures, and I am very happy for him," he said as India now need four wickets on day five to take a 1-0 lead in two-match series.

Patel put India firmly on the road of winning the match, taking out Mushfiqur Rahim and Nurul Hasan in a span of four balls. Mhambrey noted that Axar’s pace stops the batters from stepping out and hitting against him, especially when he is operating on a stump-to-stump line.

“What really stood out with Axar was the pace that he bowled with. It’s not easy for the batters to step out to him, also the angle he created and the way he released the ball.

“It’s very difficult for the batters to decide whether to leave it or play it, especially where the ball was turning a little bit, you have to play those deliveries, and that’s where he stood out for me," Mhambrey said.

