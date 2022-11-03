IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: In Bumrah’s Absence, Arshdeep Propping up India’s Bowling Attack

As rain lashed the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday night, calculators were really busy. Some were punched in figuring out the DLS equation. Some were punched in calculating the permutations for semi-finals qualification from group 2. There were some others punched in to figure out what India would need to do if the rain stopped and play resumed.

The latter was the most likely option since it wasn’t a persistent shower. And the umpires as well as the ground staff really wanted the game to get on. So much so, ropes were used to wipe off water from the surface while it was still raining, an unprecedented sight. There were even puddles of water visible on the advert boards stuck into the ground.

In hindsight, perhaps, Bangladesh had a fair complaint regarding the game restarting too early. But it was only a matter of a few minutes. If not at the restarting point, the game would have indeed restarted 10-15 minutes later. Would that have changed the complexion of events? Maybe, or maybe not, it can only be a matter of conjecture.

As things stand, such situations are down to luck of the draw. The square was wet enough for the batters to slip. Similarly, the outfield was wetter in comparison, enough for the fielders to slip up. The conditions were similar for both sets of players – it was just a matter of who deemed it to be in their favour given the context of the game.

For Bangladesh, of course, a longer delay was in its favour. They were well ahead on the DLS method, but a quicker start saw them chase down a tougher target. Such is the way this system works. For India, meanwhile, a shorter delay was favourable. With reduced overs, it could get back at the Bangladesh batting line-up. And with rain seeping out early momentum from Litton Das, it could work towards turning the match around.

It wasn’t all about India’s advantage though. A reduction in overs meant that India had to recalculate which bowlers to bowl. Bhuvneshwar Kumar had sent down three overs, while Mohammed Shami had bowled two. They had been taken for runs but were also India’s options at the death. Only one bowler could bowl four overs, the rest had to bowl three. Axar Patel had already bowled one, so they needed R Ashwin to bowl another two.

With Shami bowling out before the 10th over, it meant the onus would lie on Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh to deliver India at the death. Skipper Rohit Sharma had already shown against South Africa that he preferred to bowl Ashwin before the final two overs. The problem herein was Pandya’s penultimate over, for he isn’t used to bowling full. Instead, he is a bang-it-in type of bowler, and more susceptible to getting hit in those few deliveries.

It did happen. 31 needed off 12. At best, Bangladesh would have liked to take 16 off this over to bring a more doable equation into the light for the final six deliveries. Taskin Ahmed attacked and took 11 off the first four balls. Surprisingly, Pandya changed tack for the more dangerous Nurul Hasan and got away. Those two deliveries mattered – the equation could have been lower, but it stayed at 20 off 6.

That’s the thing about final overs. It can be a case of too many, or too few. During the Asia Cup, we repeatedly witnessed how Arshdeep Singh was left with just a few runs to defend. Anything less than 12, and the batsmen will take command. Anything more, and the bowlers do have a chance. Even then, it is about working out those deliveries to perfect execution.

Arshdeep did just that – only one of his six deliveries was not a full one. The second ball was short and outside off, and Hasan smashed it for six. It was a lesson, early in the over, and it was learnt. Never pitch short again, only full, and Arshdeep’s next four deliveries were nailed on. Yes, one of them was creamed for four but the bowler had done his job. If the batter can manoeuvre it enough to get runs, then credit to him.

The young left-arm quickie wasn’t alone in this though. Every time he would walk up to his run-up mark, there would be someone in his ears. It was a sight to behold – Shami, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya, all took their time and talked to him. Patting him, encouraging him, and getting him pumped for the job ahead. The last delivery, well, KL Rahul walked up to him. There is a Punjab Kings’ connect herein – he was captain and many times Arshdeep had delivered for that side. Perhaps that is what Rahul reminded him.

It was a perfect full delivery into the slot, and Arshdeep had saved the day for India. There moments matter – despite the chatter prior there was a deep sigh before he started his run-up. At that moment, you are all alone, thinking to yourself all about the delivery that is coming up. Your experience tells you what must be done, and yet there is a string of youth pulling at adventurism. What if this goes wrong? In that mind-numbing moment, you need to hold your nerve.

For Arshdeep, this tournament is about a growth curve, and it has been a rather steep one. Learning from off-field controversies and debates is rather easy. As an athlete, you tend to shut yourself from the world, and rely only on what matters. On the cricket field though, there is no escape.

To his credit, this young fast bowler has faced it with fervour. Whether it is picking wickets with the new ball, or delivering at the death, he has tied up India’s pace attack. In Bumrah’s absence, on a world stage as grand as this, it is a more remarkable feat than any Arshdeep has previously achieved, whether in the IPL or elsewhere.

