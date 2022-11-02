IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Probable Changes for India - Pant, Chahal Replace Karthik, Ashwin in Adelaide

India will look to go all guns blazing against Bangladesh in their next Super 12 tie at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday. It’s a must-win game for the Men in Blue as they look to ensure a spot in the semi-finals. Both teams are level on points on the table having 4 each. However, India are superior in the standings with a better net run rate.

Going into the game against Bangladesh in Adelaide, Team India might incorporate a few changes in the playing XI to find the balance. Let’s have a look at the possible changes:

Rishabh Pant in for Dinesh Karthik

Karthik limped off the ground while in the last game against South Africa at Perth, which India lost by 5 wickets. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter is likely to miss Wednesday’s clash against Bangladesh and Rishabh Pant would take his place. As stated by head coach Rahul Dravid, Karthik had a spasm after he jumped for the ball, however, he didn’t rule out his involvement. In that case, the team management might rest him for the game and get in Pant behind the wickets.

Axar back into the mix, Hooda gets benched

India made a change to their playing XI in the game against South Africa. Deepak Hooda replaced Axar Patel, but the move didn’t work at all. The former was out for a 2-ball duck and in the later innings, didn’t get a single over to bowl. Axar’s return will add to India’s bowling power and since the left-hander can contribute with the bat as well, in all likelihood, he will make his way back to the playing XI for the Bangladesh fixture.

Yuzvendra Chahal might get a chance in place of Ashwin

Ashwin’s place in the mix has fallen under scanner after India’s loss to South Africa. He was quite expensive the other day, conceding 43 runs and picking up a wicket. He is likely to be replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal who is yet to make his T20 World Cup debut. Also, the conditions in Adelaide favour his style of bowling and India can very well take the advantage of a wrist spinner against Bangladesh. Ashwin though has a great track record against Shakib Al Hasan but the upcoming game might see Chahal stepping into the field in place of the veteran off-spinner.

